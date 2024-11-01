Qatar-Vietnam Agree To Strengthen Bilateral Ties In Joint Communique

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar and Vietnam released a joint communique following the visit of the Prime of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam, His Excellency Pham Minh Chinh, to Qatar from October 30 to November 01, 2024, marking the first official visit by a Prime Minister of Viet Nam to Qatar in 15 years.

"With sincerity, mutual trust and understanding, His Excellency Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh paid a courtesy call on the Amir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, held an official talk with Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, His Excellency Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and called on Speaker of the Shura Council, His Excellency Hassan bin Abdulla Al-Ghanim, and met with the Minister of Communications and Information Technology; the Minister of Labour; the Minister of State for Energy Affairs; Chairman of Qatar Investment Authority (QIA); and Chairman of Qatar Businessmen Association (QBA)," the statement said.

It further added that the two sides noted with satisfaction the achievements of their 30-year bilateral relationship that has been flourishing and expanding across multiple fields. The two sides pledged to promoting the exchange of delegations and contacts at all levels and through various channels, and strengthen people-to-people ties, to further advance the excellent cooperation between Viet Nam and Qatar.

"With a shared vision to further deepen the political trust and elevate Qatar - Viet Nam relationships to a more profound and advanced level, the two sides agreed to work towards upgrading bilateral relations to a more involved, concrete and effective Partnership," it said.

"The two sides consider negotiating bilateral agreements on the areas of, among others, visa exemption, labour, economic and trade to expand their market access. The two sides emphasized the importance of economic, trade, and investment cooperation and recognized the significant potential for collaboration in other sectors such as energy, oil and gas, especially liquefied natural gas (LNG), agriculture, Halal industry, banking, etc. The two sides agreed to strengthen trade and investment activities, with an aim to attract more investment from Qatari funds to strategic investment projects in Viet Nam enhance business connections, and support investors from both sides; 6. Both sides pledged to enhance defense and security cooperation and maintain an environment of cooperation and peace in the two regions and the world.

The two sides recognized the importance of promoting education and training, tourism, and cultural and sports exchange to strengthen people-to-people connections and deepen mutual understanding. Both sides agreed to increase scholarships for each others students. In addition, both sides agreed to explore cooperation opportunities in emerging sectors, such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, clean energy, solar energy, digital transformation, innovative governance, green and circular economy, among others."

The statement further went on to list the number of bilateral agreements and MOUs signed between the two countries to enhance cooperation namely: i) Protocol between the Government of the State of Qatar and the Government of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam amending the Agreement between the Government of the State of Qatar and the Government of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam for Air Services signed on 08 March 2009; ii) Memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of sports between the Government of the State of Qatar and the Government of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam; iii) Memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the legal field between the Ministry of Justice of the State of Qatar and the Ministry of Justice of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam; iv) Memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of diplomatic training and education between the Diplomatic Institute of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar and the Diplomatic Academy of Viet Nam of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam; v) Memorandum of understanding between Qatar Investment Authority LLC and State Capital Investment Corporation concerning investment cooperation.

The two sides exchanged views on international and regional issues of mutual interest and underscored the importance of upholding international law and the United Nations Charter, advocating the resolution of disputes by diplomatic means to maintain peace, stability, and security and promote development at regional and global levels.

Both sides expressed confidence in the promising future of Viet Nam - Qatar relationships and committed to working closely together to implement the outcomes of high-level visits. Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh expressed his heartfelt appreciation for the warm hospitality accorded to him and his delegation. Vietnamese Prime Minister conveyed the invitations from His Excellency To Lam, Secretary-General of the Communist Party of Viet Nam and His Excellency Luong Cuong, President of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam to His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar and from His Excellency Tran Thanh Man, President of the National Assembly of Viet Nam to the His Excellency Hassan bin Abdulla Al-Ghanim, Speaker of the Shura Council and invited His Excellency Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar to visit Viet Nam at mutually convenient dates. The invitation has been well received by Qatari leaders.