Amare Global® Announces Dynamic Executive Leadership

Vision Set by New Owner & Chairman David C. Chung will Establish an Innovation Pipeline for The Mental Wellness Company®

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amare Global The Mental Wellness Company ® , today announces new executive leadership, including Amare executive Richard Higbee who has rejoined as General Manager of the Americas. This appointment follows a series of strategic leadership appointments that mark a significant step forward in Amare's mission to lead the wellness category with innovative and efficacious products, further underscoring the brand's commitment to fostering mental wellness on a global scale.

"Rich is a visionary leader with an established track record of overseeing accelerated growth in North America while focusing on the consumer in a highly competitive market," shares Amare Global Owner & Chairman David C. Chung. "Rich was vital to the founding of Amare Global, and his strong commitment to mental wellness makes him well-suited for our next phase of growth."

Higbee will oversee a best-in-class strategy that advances commercial operations to drive product awareness, consumer acquisition, retention, and growth in North America while leading education, sales programming, and customer and field sales communications.

"I am beyond humbled to rejoin Amare as General Manager of the Americas, a company that I am so proud to have been a part of from the very beginning," says General Manager of the Americas Richard Higbee. "I look forward to engaging our talented team with a strong framework that diversifies our consumer reach and prioritizes innovative products and programs."

Chief Executive Officer Asma Ishaq adds, "Rich and our leadership executives are uniquely poised to execute our global vision, champion our commitment to innovation, and promote value across operations, IT, marketing, and all aspects of our organization. Their combined expertise in the consumer wellness category will undoubtedly strengthen Amare's position as a leader in the mental wellness industry, steering us toward an even brighter and more innovative future."

Strategic Executive Leadership Appointments

Chris Beck

joins as Chief Information Officer, bringing over 25 years of global IT leadership experience, including senior roles at global corporations and nimble startups, such as Tapestry, Merrill Lynch and Harry's, Inc. Beck will spearhead the scaling of Amare's technological capabilities, advancing IT business growth strategies, and enhancing enterprise-level systems.

Richard Higbee rejoins as General Manager of the Americas with over 30 years of experience in direct selling. From product concept to customer experience, Higbee will guide Amare's business strategy and work closely with product development to bring clinically-studied products to the market.

Felicity Sissener

has been appointed as Chief Marketing Officer, bringing more than 20 years of experience with OMNI-channel prestige retail and digital marketing for leading fashion and beauty brands, including David Yurman, Jurlique and Crown Laboratories. Sissener will guide the company's digital-first transformation and global OMNI-channel strategies while leading all marketing and e-commerce initiatives.

James Watson joins Amare as General Manager of the Asia-Pacific Region with more than 20 years of executive-level experience in the direct selling industry. With experience in over 35 countries, James will bring unique expertise in driving growth and revenue in the Asia Pacific.



Jonee Woodard

joins Amare as Chief Operations Officer with an impressive 30-year background in operations management and supply chain optimization. Her expertise in global logistics, ERP system management, and senior leadership roles within the wellness and beauty industries will be invaluable as Amare enhances operational excellence.

"Each leader brings unique talents and a shared commitment to drive the global mental wellness movement forward. Together, we are raising the global standard with innovative and efficacious products that support the gut-brain axis (GBX) and a healthy microbiome to support a balanced lifestyle," said Chung.

About Amare Global

Amare Global® is recognized as a category leader in mental wellness solutions, offering innovative products informed by the powerful relationship of the gut microbiome and the gut-brain axis (GBX). Dedicated to quality and backed by award-winning US patented formulations, Amare Global is committed to delivering transformative solutions that foster love-"amare" in Latin.

