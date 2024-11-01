M&M's® CELEBRATES THE HOLIDAYS WITH SWEET CUSTOMIZABLE GIFTS

M&M'S annual Holiday Gift Guide on MMS offers holiday party favors and personalized gifts for everyone on your list

M&M'S®, proudly part of Mars, has launched its 2024 Holiday Gift Guide on MMS , the official guide to the sweetest gifts this holiday season. M&M'S is bringing festive fun to any holiday celebration with new and returning fan-favorite customizable gifts, holiday party favors, and a NEW holiday flavor from M&M'S that is sure to be the gift that keeps on giving!



M&M'S inspires moments of holiday happiness with customizable gifts and favors for everyone on your list.

"Holiday moments are extra sweet with M&M'S - from customizable treats for your annual gift exchange, to festive flavors and colors for baked goods and candy bowls, MMS has you covered," said Andreas Fredriksson, Senior Director, M&M'S Digital. "M&M'S personalized holiday gifts are the perfect way to bring people together and celebrate the most wonderful time of the year."

It wouldn't be the holidays without something new to unwrap! This year, M&M'S is introducing new giftable items to delight everyone on your list including:





Experience the nostalgic aroma of a holiday market with the new holiday flavor, M&M'S Toasty Holiday Peanut .

A winter treat made with roasted peanuts infused with cinnamon, vanilla, spiced sugar, and caramel -

each bite is a merry delight!

The coziest matching family pajamas ! Super comfortable and loaded with festive spirit, these plaid jammies are perfect for family photos or holiday movie nights.

Helping you count down to the holidays in a delicious way, the Candy Advent Calendar features daily discoveries of Mars Wrigley fun size sweet treats, including a special guest appearance from SKITTLES, TWIX, and more. 'Tis the season to be bright and merry.

Whether topping a gift, or sending holiday greetings, keep this box of Holiday Stationary on hand to add festive colorful fun to your correspondence.

M&M'S is also bringing back the holiday gifts that sleighed last year! With Christmas , Hanukkah , Kwanzaa and festive holiday

gift jars, the Christmas Tree Gift Box

and Tree

Party Favors, there's no shortage of colorful fun ways to celebrate the season.

Trying to gift a person who already has everything? A one-of-a-kind candy blend is a great option. Choose from over 22 unique M&M'S colors, and add a photo, clip-art or custom message on the candy, creating the perfect personalized present.

For the fashionista in your life be sure to check out the recent capsule collection M&M'S has launched in partnership with kate spade new york. The limited-edition collection features M&M'S inspired handbags, jewelry and accessories and is available on MMS starting today.

For more inspiration on how to make, bake and decorate with M&M'S this holiday season, visit MMS and follow the brand on Instagram , Facebook and TikTok . To be among the first to know about future brand news, sign up for the M&M'S newsletter here .

