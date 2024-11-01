Buildercoms Acquires Vision AI Company Hometrack, Expanding Solutions For The Construction And Real Estate Industries

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

EMERALD ISLE, NC, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BuilderComs , the cutting-edge for project management and communication, is excited to announce its of Hometrack , a leading company that leverages public data and Vision AI to create comprehensive home profiles. This strategic acquisition will enhance BuilderComs offerings by incorporating advanced data-driven insights that streamline property assessment and management processes for professionals in the construction, real estate, and insurance industries.Hometrack is known for its ability to extract over 250 data points from a single property by analyzing uploaded images, instantly generating robust home profiles. This innovative approach saves time and resources for insurance agents, home builders, property managers, and real estate professionals by simplifying property assessments and providing valuable insights.“We're thrilled to bring Hometrack's innovative technology into the BuilderComs ecosystem,” said Ron Nussbaum, Founder of BuilderComs.“By integrating their Vision AI and data aggregation capabilities, we're further empowering our users with tools that provide actionable property insights, improving decision-making processes for construction and real estate professionals alike.”With this acquisition, BuilderComs will expand its platform's capabilities, enabling contractors, home builders, and property managers to access detailed home profiles directly through the platform. This integration will enhance project planning, inspections, and property assessments, providing more transparency and efficiency to construction projects.Enhancing the Future of Construction Project ManagementWhile financial details of the acquisition have not be disclosed, the partnership between BuilderComs and Hometrack marks a significant step forward in transforming how construction professionals assess and manage properties. Hometrack's technology will allow BuilderComs users to harness public data and AI-generated insights to make smarter, faster decisions throughout the lifecycle of construction projects.Hometrack's current users will continue to receive uninterrupted service, with plans to gradually integrate the powerful tools of BuilderComs. This combination will provide a holistic solution for managing property assessments, project progress, and communications within a single platform.About BuilderComsBuilderComs is a leading construction management platform that helps contractors, home builders, and construction professionals manage projects from start to finish. BuilderComs offers a suite of tools that streamline communication, documentation, and workflow management to ensure that projects run smoothly and efficiently. Recently launching an enterprise white label version of their software for all industries, they are eyeing becoming the communication solution for business.About HometrackHometrack leverages public data and Vision AI to create comprehensive home profiles, helping users generate insights from images and instantly extract hundreds of data points from a single property. Hometrack serves a diverse range of industries, including real estate, property management, insurance, and construction.

Director of Marketing

BuilderComs

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.