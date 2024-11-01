2025 Travel Trends: Family Vacations And Bucket List Trips Top Travelers' Priorities

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the 2025 season right around the corner,

Squaremouth, the nation's leading travel insurance marketplace, is taking stock of what types of trips travelers are spending their money on.

A recent Squaremouth survey that polled more than 1,000 travel insurance customers revealed what trip types are soaring in 2025, and which ones are sinking.



Travelers Are Putting Family First

It's all about family going into the 2025 travel season. 47% of travelers are opting for multigenerational or family trips in 2025, surpassing all other types of group trips and up 17% over 2024.



Friend group travel is the second most common type of trip for 2025 travelers at 20%, down 3% from 2024. Solo travel is rapidly losing popularity going into next year, with only 12% of travelers interested in traveling alone in 2025, a 72% decrease from the 42% traveling solo in 2024 .

Travelers Continuing to Plan Big Trips

Despite the ever-rising cost of travel , travelers are still planning to take big bucket list trips in 2025. The spike in bucket list travel post-pandemic has surprisingly not lost any steam, with 40% of travelers confirmed to take a bucket list or big ticket trip in 2025, the same percentage Squaremouth recorded in a 2021 survey, with an additional 35% possibly considering a bucket list trip.



Travelers Are Losing Interest in Blended Travel

Blended travel refers to trips that include both work and leisure time, whether it's adding extra vacation days to a business trip or working remotely during a vacation.

According to the survey, 85% of travelers are opting to forgo blended travel and keep work and vacation trips separate in 2025. This marks a 60% decrease in interest from 2024, when 24% of travelers were taking blended trips .



*Squaremouth polled more than 1,000 customers regarding 2025 travel plans to determine the current trends among travelers buying travel insurance. The survey was sent to all Squaremouth customers between 10/26/2024 and 11/1/2024.

About Squaremouth:

Squaremouth has insured over 3 million travelers. Using Squaremouth's intuitive quoting and comparison engine, award-winning support team, and verified customer reviews, travelers can save time and money to find the best travel insurance policy for their trip.

Available Topic Expert: Jenna Hummer is available for comment and interview. [email protected]

SOURCE Squaremouth

