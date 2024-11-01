The MUHC Foundation And The Beat 92.5’S Raise Craze Raises $95,000 To Help Strike Out Breast Cancer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) All funds are supporting breast cancer care at the McGill University Centre (MUHC)

MONTREAL, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The MUHC Foundation, in collaboration with The Beat 92.5 and Pink in the City, raised $95,000 at the 9th edition of the MUHC Foundation's Raise Craze to support breast cancer care at the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC). International clothing store la Vie en Rose also agreed to generously match all donations up to $35,000 underscoring their commitment to advancing in Quebec.

The four co-hosts from The Beat 92.5-Lee Haberkorn, Claudia Marques, Kim Kieran, and Mark Bergman-enthusiastically agreed to dye their hair pink for the cause, and Lee and Mark shaved their heads on October 30th, motivating the community to step up in support of breast cancer care during October's Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“I joined Raise Craze because I wanted to actively build a healthier world for my daughter Scarlett, and for future generations. I've lost someone close to me to cancer, and I know how hard it can be on a family. We're extremely proud to use our platform to shine a light on such an important cause and support the incredible work being done at the MUHC.”

-Lee Haberkorn, Co-Host of The Beat 92.5

Raise Craze always draws a massive outpouring of support from the community. With 1 in 8 women predicted to receive a breast cancer diagnosis in their lifetime, it explains why so many feel connected to the cause.

“I joined this beautiful fundraiser on behalf of my darling friend Sarah, a survivor of breast cancer, and in support of all the women fighting breast cancer right now. Our listeners have a huge heart, and it was amazing to see how everyone came together to raise these crucial funds. Together, we'll strike out breast cancer!”

-Claudia Marques, Co-Host of The Beat 92.5

As Quebecers continue to rally behind this vital cause, our collective efforts are bringing hope to countless women and their families-especially since so many of us are touched by cancer and share the MUHC Foundation's big dream to end it as a deadly disease.

“My grandmother, and some of my closest friends are true warriors, and I think of them every time I get a breast exam. I joined the MUHC Foundation's Raise Craze for them, and for everyone affected by breast cancer. Today, we witnessed the power of our community coming together to make a real difference-we're honoured to be part of this fight to beat breast cancer.”

-Kim Kieran, Co-Host of The Beat 92.5

With funds supporting the very best minds in breast cancer care at the MUHC, the sentiment at the Glen Hospital on October 30th for the shave was that we are on the cusp of something transformative. The shave, done during a live broadcast of The Beat Breakfast Club, was filled with hope for a future we are all playing a part in building.

"Today, we came one step closer to a world where cancer doesn't claim the lives of those we love. It's important that we honour the countless women courageously fighting breast cancer and remembering those, like my mother, who lost their battle. We stand with you, cheer you on, and are fighting to build a future where we put end to breast cancer once and for all!”

-Mark Bergman, Co-Host of The Beat 92.5

Raise Craze is as successful as it is each year because Quebecers believe so deeply in the cause. If it wasn't for the generosity of MUHC Foundation's donors and The Beat's listeners, MUHC's cancer experts wouldn't have all the resources they need to work on breakthroughs in care and to improve the lives of the thousand women treated each year with a newly diagnosed breast cancer.

“Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the commitment of partners like The Beat 92.5, la Vie en Rose and Pink in the City, we are making transformative strides in breast cancer research and ensuring patients receive the best care possible. Our mission at the MUHC Foundation is to build a world where women don't just survive, but thrive post-treatment.”

-Marie-Hélène Laramée, President and CEO of the MUHC Foundation

Since the beginning of the partnership in 2016, Pink in the City, which began Raise Craze, has raised over $1 million for the MUHC Foundation. These funds have been instrumental in advancing breast cancer diagnosis, treatment, and long-term care at the MUHC.

“It's heartwarming to see the community come together for a cause that affects so many women. Our partnership with the MUHC Foundation and The Beat 92.5 is helping us take the next steps in providing lifesaving, holistic care for breast cancer patients-and ensuring that they have all the resources they need to feel supported throughout their healing journey.”

-Denise Vourtzoumis, President of Pink in the City

Funds this year are supporting the MUHC's Breast Clinic Wellness Program, led by Dr. Sarkis Meterissian, who famously shed his own locks for the cause three years ago. The Wellness Program looks at the whole person-physical, emotional, and mental health-helping women regain their strength, confidence, and sense of self after cancer.

"The wellness program is a lifeline for women recovering from breast cancer treatment. We provide physiotherapy, counseling, and mental health support-all key to recovery. The funds raised today will allow us to expand our holistic approach to care, ensuring that women in Quebec receive the very best care during and after treatment. Our aim is to not only cure patients of this disease but to heal them.”

-Dr. Sarkis Meterissian, Director of the MUHC's Breast Clinic Wellness Program

The MUHC Foundation thanks all participants, donors, and partners during its 2024 Raise Craze for their generosity and unwavering support of breast cancer research and patient care. Together, we are helping build a brighter, healthier future for patients and their families.

“At La Vie en Rose, our mission is to make clothing for women that make them feel their best. Partnering with the MUHC Foundation and the Beat 92.5 for this incredible initiative gives us an opportunity to take our mission one step further and help build a future where women thrive, in every way. We're honoured to be in a position where we really can make a difference.”

- François Roberge, President and CEO of la Vie en Rose

About the McGill University Health Centre Foundation

The McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) Foundation raises funds to support excellence in patient care, research and teaching at the McGill University Health Centre, one of the top university hospitals in Canada. Our Dream Big Campaign to change the course of lives and medicine is raising millions of dollars to solve humanity's deadliest puzzles: infectious diseases; end cancer as a life-threatening illness; fix broken hearts through innovative cardiac care; detect the silent killers-ovarian and endometrial cancers-early; create the best skilled health care teams in Canada; and much more. We are rallying our entire community to solve the world's most complex health care challenges.

Tarah Schwartz

Vice-President, Communications & Marketing

McGill University Health Centre Foundation

...

Vanessa Angell

Social Media Manager

McGill University Health Centre Foundation

...



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at