Empower Your Family's Legacy: Essential Estate Planning Forum - Prairie View A&M University & Childs Legacy Law Firm, PC

Safeguard Your Assets and Secure Your Family's Future - Register for Our Free Estate Planning Conference Today!

- Eraka Childs, Estate Planning AttorneyPRAIRIE VIEW, TX, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU) Extension's Community and Economic Development and Agriculture and Natural Resources units will host an Estate Planning Conference on November 15, 2024. Themed“Show Me the Money: Safeguarding Your Family's Future: Trusts, Banking Tips, and Estate Planning Strategies,” this in-person conference will provide seminars on various estate planning tools to offer critical insight into building, growing, and retaining a family legacy.Notable conference speakers include Eraka L. Childs, Attorney at Law, and Christopher Watson, Asset Protection Consultant, both with Childs Legacy Law Firm, P.C. , of Houston, Texas. Guests can expect to hear discussions on several legacy planning tools, including various types of trusts, banking tips, life insurance, and other estate planning strategies.This family legacy conference will be held on PVAMU's main campus from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Lieutenant Colonel Benny L. Lockett Auditorium, in the Carden- Waller Extension Building, located at 250 E. M. Norris Street, Prairie View, TX 77446. Registration is required though there is no fee to attend the conference. All are welcome to attend, and lunch will be provided for those who register by the November 7, 2024 deadline. To register, please scan or click on the QR Code.For more information, please get in touch with (936) 261-5148 or (281) 912-9128. PVAMU Extension is led by Carolyn J. Williams, Ph.D., and is the outreach arm of the College of Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resources, led by Gerard D'Souza, Ph.D., Dean and Director of Land-Grant Programs. Mr. Jimmy Henry is the Program Leader for the Community and Economic Development unit, and Mrs. Ashley P. James, M.S. is the Program Leader for the Agriculture and Natural Resources unit.

