Russia Says Drone Hits Its Oil Depot
11/1/2024 7:11:32 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A drone targeted an oil depot in Russia's Stavropol region overnight Friday, November 1.
That's according to the head of Stavropol Region, Vladimir Vladimirov, Astra reports.
As a result of the UAV attack, fuel tanks were damaged but no casualties were reported.
The emergency response team is working at the scene of the strike.
The moment the drone hit the oil depot premises was caught on video.
No official comments have come so far from the Ukrainian side.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Feodosia oil depot in temporarily occupied Crimea, which was hit by Ukrainian forces on October 7, is almost completely destroyed. The blaze raged at the site for almost a week. As a result, 11 fuel tanks were either destroyed or damaged.
The title photo is illustrative
