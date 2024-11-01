PRCS Chief Praises Kuwait's Efforts In Supporting Palestinian People

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Eman Al-Khuraiji

GENEVA, Nov 1 (KUNA) -- President of the Palestinian Red Crescent Society Marwan Jilani expressed his appreciation for Kuwait's continuous humanitarian support to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people during the ongoing Israeli aggression.

This came in a statement to KUNA on Friday, following the conclusion of the International of the Red Cross and Red Crescent in Geneva on Thursday, which brought together more than 2,200 representatives from around the world.

Jilani said that the Kuwaiti efforts in supporting humanitarian work reflect the depth of the Kuwaiti-Palestinian ties.

He warned aginst the Israeli occupation's ban on the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), stressing that the repercussions of this decision would extend to Lebanon and Syria.

Samar Abu Joudeh, who is in charge of partnership with the international movement within the Lebanese Red Cross, told KUNA that the joint appeal issued by the association in cooperation with the International Federation and the International Committee of the Red Cross aims to provide protection for humanitarian workers.

The international conference concluded on Thursday, after four days of intensive discussions between representatives of 196 countries and delegates from 191 national societies of the Red Cross and Red Crescent. (end)

emk









MENAFN01112024000071011013ID1108841269