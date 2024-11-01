Indian Railways Asked To Pay ₹30,000 In Damages To Passenger Over Dirty Toilet, Lack Of Basic Amenities: Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Indian Railways was recently directed by the district consumer commission of Visakhapatnam to pay ₹30,000 to a passenger as compensation for the discomfort he faced during his journey from Tirupati to Duvvada, reported Times of India.

According to the report, the commission asked the South Central Railway (SCR) to pay ₹25,000 to the 55-year-old man for physical and mental stress. The railways was also ordered to pay the passenger ₹5,000 to cover costs.

V Murthy had booked four 3AC tickets on the Tirumala Express train for himself and his family from Tirupati to Duvvada near Vishakhapatnam for June 3, 2023. They were assigned berths in the B-7 coach. Later, Murthy received a message from the Indian Railways stating that their accommodation had been changed from 3A to 3E.

According to the report, during the journey, Murthy and his family members faced several hassles, as the coach's air conditioning wasn't working properly, the toilets were unhygienic and the water supply was inadequate. Despite Murthy reporting these issues to the relevant officials in Duvvada, no action was taken in response.

The Indian Railways claimed that Murthy's complaint was based on false allegations and claimed that it was intended to secure money. The railways added that Murthy and his family completed their journey safely by using all the services provided by the railways.

Announcing its verdict, the bench of District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission-I (Visakhapatnam) stated that the Indian Railways is obligated to ensure basic amenities including functional toilets and a working AC. The commission added that since the railways collected tickets and promised a comfortable journey to the passengers, they should have provided the facilities.

The commission observed that the Tirumala Express train was running without even ensuring the basic amenities to passengers.