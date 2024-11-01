Cigna Healthcare, Infirmary Health Reach Medicare Advantage Agreement

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Infirmary's hospitals, facilities and doctors on Alabama's Gulf Coast are now in-network for Cigna Healthcare MA customers

MOBILE, Ala., Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cigna Healthcare and Mobile-based Infirmary have reached an agreement that allows Cigna Healthcare's Medicare Advantage (MA) customers to have in-network access to Infirmary Health's hospitals, facilities and doctors.

The agreement includes value-based aspects that are focused on improving customer health, lowering costs and achieving high-quality ratings. Infirmary Health is the largest nonprofit, non-governmental healthcare provider in Alabama. Based in Mobile and Baldwin Counties, Infirmary Health serves 11 counties in southern Alabama as well as the Florida panhandle and southern Mississippi with more than 700 doctors and 6,500 other team members, treating more than 1.5 million patients per year.

"Infirmary Health has a long-standing history of providing quality care – and this agreement will allow for greater access to care for thousands of our customers across the region," said Daniel Strobel, Cigna Healthcare's Medicare market president for Alabama and Georgia. "We look forward to collaborating with Infirmary Health to bring best-in-class service in our local communities."

"Infirmary Health's new agreement with Cigna Healthcare will benefit our patients, physicians, and other providers across the region," said Mark Nix, president and CEO of Infirmary Health. "By embracing Cigna's Medicare Advantage programs, we will continue to deliver the high-quality care that seniors expect, while ensuring they remain in network."

Infirmary Health also is in-network for Cigna Healthcare's employer plans.

About Infirmary Health

Infirmary Health comprises three acute care hospitals, one long-term acute care hospital, two post-acute care facilities, more than 60 physician practice locations, two freestanding emergency departments, three ambulatory surgery centers with a fourth opening in 2025, and other affiliates. Infirmary Health's vision is to be the FIRST CHOICE for healthcare in the region. It serves all counties along the Gulf Coast and offers the most advanced technology, comprehensive treatment, and highest quality care close to home.

About Cigna Healthcare

Cigna Healthcare is a health benefits provider that advocates for better health through every stage of life. We guide our customers through the health care system, empowering them with the information and insight they need to make the best choices for improving their health and vitality. Products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI ), including Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company, Connecticut General Life Insurance Company, Evernorth Health companies or their affiliates and Express Scripts companies or their affiliates. Such products and services include an integrated suite of health services, such as medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, vision, supplemental benefits, and others. Learn more at

Cigna Healthcare products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of The Cigna Group. The Cigna names, logos, and marks, including THE CIGNA GROUP and CIGNA HEALTHCARE are owned by Cigna Intellectual Property, Inc. © 2024 Cigna Healthcare.

Media Contact

Jocelyn Parker

[email protected]

313-510-4173

SOURCE Cigna Healthcare

