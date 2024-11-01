Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Adds New Jersey's Systems Design Group To Support Additional Customers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ATLANTA, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety – the largest fully integrated and full-service fire protection, life safety and security services provider in the United States – has acquired Systems Design Group, which specializes in security alarms, access control, fire detection and monitoring. Located in Flemington, New Jersey, between New York City and Allentown, Pennsylvania, this enables Pye-Barker to service more customers in the tri-state region.

Systems Design Group, a New Jersey-based fire detection and security alarms provider, has joined the Pye-Barker Fire & Safety family.

Systems Design Group (SDG) provides businesses 24/7 surveillance of safety, burglary and fire threats to help aid emergency response, limit property damage and protect lives. The SDG team installs, tests and inspects burglar and fire alarms, access control, CCTV, explosion-proof systems for manufacturing and chemical facilities, mass communication, fire detection and fire suppression systems monitored by an around-the-clock central station.

Thomas D. Shore founded SDG in 1979 and shared his love for the industry with his son, Robert Shore, who worked in the alarm business for many years before acquiring SDG. The company has continued to grow by expanding geographically, adding complementary services and acquiring aligned companies.

"I've been fortunate to be part of building several businesses, but Systems Design Group is special to me," said Robert Shore, President and CEO at SDG. "Meeting Pye-Barker's leadership, many of whom are past owners themselves, I saw their commitment to honoring what we've built at SDG and helping us take the business to the next level."

"Systems Design Group's integrated security and fire protection services are a natural complement to the full fire code compliance Pye-Barker offers in New Jersey and the surrounding area," said Bart Proctor, CEO at Pye-Barker. "SDG's team serves customers with integrity and pride in their craft, and we look forward to working with them towards our shared goal of protecting our communities."

The SDG team will continue to serve customers in New Jersey.

On Pye-Barker's team,

Philip Gardner, VP of Business Development, coordinated the transaction.

Nelson Mullins Riley

& Scarborough LLP represented Pye-Barker.

About Pye-Barker Fire & Safety

The U.S. leader in fully integrated life safety systems, Pye-Barker Fire & Safety provides complete fire protection and security systems nationwide. With over 230 locations and 7,000 team members nationwide, Pye-Barker ranks No. 849 on the Inc. 5000 and No. 8 on the SDM 100.

Visit pyebarkerfs/acquisitions to learn why Pye-Barker is the industry's acquirer of choice.

Contact:

Eric Garner

Chief Business Development Officer

801.395.8738

[email protected]

Media:

Alycia Volpe

[email protected]

SOURCE Pye-Barker Fire & Safety

