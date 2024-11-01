(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Peruvian has approved President Dina Boluarte's request to allow US military personnel into the country. This decision comes as Peru prepares to host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders' Summit. The authorization permits 600 American to enter Peru from November 4 to 24.



The proposal passed with 63 votes in favor, 23 against, and 7 abstentions. Congressional President Eduardo Salhuana confirmed the approval, stating that no second vote was required. This move aims to provide administrative, logistical, and security support for the APEC 2024 meetings.



These gatherings will take place in Lima, Pisco, and Chiclayo from November 10 to 16. The US military personnel will bring various equipment, including helicopters, tankers, rifles, and trucks. They will also have communication and support gear to assist with their duties.



Peru's government has assured that the US Department of Defense will fund all activities related to this authorization. This arrangement ensures no additional costs for the Peruvian state. The decision reflects a pragmatic approach to international cooperation and event security.





Peru Grants Entry to U.S. Military Personnel for APEC Summit Support

Adriana Tudela, head of the Congressional Defense Committee, presented the document to the plenary. She emphasized that the troops' presence would support US President Joe Biden before, during, and after the APEC activities. Tudela also clarified that this authorization does not compromise Peru's sovereignty or territorial integrity.



Furthermore, she stated that the agreement does not involve establishing foreign military bases in Peru. This point addresses potential concerns about long-term military presence. The decision balances the need for high-level security with respect for national autonomy.



The APEC summit is a significant event for Peru, bringing together leaders from major economies. Hosting such a meeting requires extensive planning and security measures. The presence of US military personnel aims to ensure a smooth and safe experience for all participants.

