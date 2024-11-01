QSE Listed Companies Net Profit Rises By 6.31% In Q3

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

DOHA: The Qatar (QSE) ended the current week's trading with a 1.19 percent increase compared to the end of last week, as the general index added 123,840 points to its balance, rising to 10,524 points.

Ramzi Qasmieh, a advisor, told QNA that the monthly closing of the index for the year of the QSE coincided with the conclusion of the season of announcing the results of listed companies for the period ending September 30, 2024, as it recorded a growth rate of 6.31 percent to reach QR39.745bn, compared to QR37.386bn in the same period last year.

Qasmiah pointed out that the profits of the financial sector companies, which constitute the largest weight in the QSE index, recorded a growth of 6.4 percent, while the growth of the profits of the services sector was 19 percent and the industrial sector 3.9 percent. The profits of the insurance sector increased by 17 percent, while the real estate sector companies faced some difficulties, causing the sector's profits to decline by 7.3 percent over the first nine months.