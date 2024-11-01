WISH Announces Shortlist For Global Healthcare Innovation Awards

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The World Innovation Summit for (WISH), an initiative of Qatar Foundation, has shortlisted 12 innovators for two awards in the 2024 WISH Global Healthcare Innovation Competition.

Selected from more than 150 applications, these innovators will showcase their groundbreaking innovations to global policymakers and healthcare leaders at this year's summit in Doha on November 13 and 14.

In addition to the opportunity to receive one of two awards of $10,000, shortlisted innovators will have access to mentoring sessions with industry experts to learn about marketing, social media, presenting, and pitching to investors.

Eman Tag, Head of Innovation at WISH, said,“We are excited to bring together bright entrepreneurs and innovators at WISH 2024, whose inventions and startups aim to make global healthcare more affordable, sustainable and accessible.

These competitions aim to provide them with a platform to nurture their innovations at a key stage in their development, empowering them to continue to develop these transformative health solutions.”

This year's competition benefits from being delivered in partnership with Qatar Research Development and Innovation Council (QRDI).

“We are proud to partner with WISH in driving innovation that tackles pressing global health challenges,” said Nada Al Olaqi, RDI Program Director, QRDI Council.“The 2024 Global Healthcare Innovation Competition showcases the strength of collaboration in transforming healthcare. By supporting these forward-thinking innovators, we aim to further establish Qatar as a hub for cutting-edge solutions that improve health outcomes worldwide.”

The competition award committee will announce a winner in each of the two award categories: 'Young Innovators' and 'Innovation Showcases', during the WISH closing ceremony on November 14.

The 'Young Innovators' category is an opportunity designed exclusively for health startups led by founders aged 30 years and younger. Seven candidates have been shortlisted for the Young Innovators competition.

They are Luma Makari of the UAE, with Elggo, an AI-powered mental health platform promoting well-being in school children; Abel Teo Jun Hieng of Singapore, with Castomize Technologies, a MedTech company making novel medical devices with 4D printing technology; Vijay Ravichandiran of India, with MANK Medical Devices Private Limited and the invention of a non-invasive, cost-effective and disposable tourniquet for use with hemodialysis patients; Dr. Nawal Yousaf of the UK, with Fitra Health, which offers healthcare providers culturally inclusive mental health solutions; Alessandro Vingione of Italy, with GenoGra, whose software platform enables bioinformaticians to run cutting-edge pan-genomic analyses; Mustafa Şandverdİ of Turkiye, with Metatip Sağlik Teknolojileri A.Ş, a company pioneering 3D scanning, 3D printing, and virtual reality to transform the way anatomy and surgical education are delivered and Ayya Azzahara of Indonesia, with CervivAI, a company making early detection of cervical cancer accessible with AI-enhanced testing.

The 'Innovation Showcases' category is tailored for health startups that have progressed beyond the ideation phase and established their market presence within the past five years. Five shortlisted applicants are Neda Razavi, in the US, with iSono Health, a company that develops automated, AI-powered, 3D ultrasound solutions for breast cancer screening; Abdulmonem Al Lawati, in Oman, with CureTech, a medical device company digitising craniomaxillofacial surgery to develop and manufacture patient-specific implants; Matteo Malosio, in Italy, with Rehabilia Technologies SRL, producer of PhiCube, an innovative device for neuromotor rehabilitation; Masaki Umeda, in Japan, with Sora Technology, a company that offers drone- and AI-based solutions in the fields of climate and health; and Rafiat Adeola Ayoola, in Nigeria, with Famasi, a company that provides the entire digital infrastructure needed to build, operate and grow in-house pharmacy systems.