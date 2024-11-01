Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Algerian Pres. On Nat'l Day
11/1/2024 2:22:22 AM
KUWAIT, Nov 1 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah on Friday sent a cable to Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, congratulating him on the occasion of his country's National Day, and wishing him good health. (pickup previous)
