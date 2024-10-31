Iraq To Develop Mansouriya Gas Field

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Iraq signed a contract to develop the Mansouriya field, with an initial exploration of 300 cubic meters per day, the Iraqi state news agency INA reported on Thursday (31), citing an announcement by Iraq's Deputy Prime for Affairs and Minister of Oil Hayan Abdul-Ghani Al-Sawad.

The agreement was signed with a consortium formed by Asia's Jera and Petro Iraq. The field is located in the Diyala province. According to Minister Al-Sawad, the Mansouriya field is promising for gas production and will help meet the country's needs. He noted that other contracts, in new bidding rounds, will allow Iraq to produce an additional 850 cubic meters of gas and 750,000 barrels of oil.

Iraq is a major producer and exporter of oil. According to a report published last week by INA, the country exported 99.3 million barrels of crude oil in September. Of this total, 306.7 thousand barrels were sent to Jordan. The statistics were issued by the state oil marketer SOMO.

