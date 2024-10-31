Fischer Identity To Join 2024 HESS Consortium National Conference With Norwich University Presentation On IAM

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Bryan Leber, VP, Product & Service Delivery at Fischer IdentityNAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Fischer Identity, a leader in Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions, is excited to announce its participation in the 2024 HESS Consortium National , taking place November 4-6 at the Historic Galt House Hotel in Louisville, KY. This prestigious event offers Fischer Identity the opportunity to engage with HESS Consortium members from institutions across the nation and share insights on IAM best practices tailored to the needs of higher education.Attendees are invited to join a session hosted by Norwich University , a client of Fischer Identity, to learn about the university's journey in enhancing its identity management processes.Session Details:.Title: Norwich University – The Selection of Fischer Identity to Address Business Drivers for Identity Management.Date: Monday, November 4, 2024.Time: 2:00 p.m.Session Overview:User access management is essential to both security and user experience within educational institutions. In this session, representatives from Norwich University will discuss the critical drivers that prompted them to re-evaluate their identity management practices. Attendees will gain insights into the specific challenges Norwich faced, particularly around user access management, and learn about the university's decision to partner with Fischer Identity to meet their security and operational goals.Bryan Leber from Fischer Identity will join the session to provide an overview of Fischer Identity's solutions and discuss how the company is empowering higher education institutions with secure, efficient, and scalable IAM processes.“We're thrilled to support Norwich University's IAM transformation and are excited to connect with higher education leaders at the HESS Consortium Conference,” said Bryan Leber, VP of Product & Service Delivery at Fischer Identity.“This session offers valuable lessons in how IAM can enhance security, streamline user access, and improve overall institutional efficiency.”Don't miss this opportunity to learn from Norwich University's success and discover how Fischer Identity's solutions can elevate your institution's IAM strategy. Join us at the 2024 HESS Consortium National Conference and take the next step toward a secure, user-friendly identity management system.About Fischer Identity:Fischer Identity, a visionary leader in Identity and Access Management (IAM), is dedicated to empowering organizations with cutting-edge solutions that fortify security, streamline operations, and simplify administration. Our mission is clear: immediate value through IAM excellence. Our vision propels us to be the global IAM leader, pioneering cybersecurity's future. We're committed to a world where organizations navigate the digital realm with confidence, fortified by our innovative, Zero Trust-based solutions. Join us in safeguarding data, elevating user experiences, and achieving operational excellence.Note that the HESS Consortium National Conference is open to HESS Consortium members only.For media inquiries or interview requests, please contact:

