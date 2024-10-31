Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. Announces Participation In Upcoming Investor Events

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PORTLAND, Tenn., Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shoals Technologies Group, (“Shoals”), a global leader in electrical balance of system (“EBOS”) solutions for the transition market, announced today its participation in the following upcoming investor events:

November 14, 2024: Jefferies Virtual Fireside Chat

Shoals' CEO Brandon Moss, CFO Dominic Bardos, and VP of Finance and Investor Relations Matt Tractenberg will participate in a fireside chat with covering analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith. Interested investors should contact their Jefferies sales representative.

November 22, 2024: Truist Securities Virtual Fireside Chat

Shoals' CEO Brandon Moss, CFO Dominic Bardos, and VP of Finance and Investor Relations Matt Tractenberg will participate in a fireside chat with covering analyst Jordan Levy. Interested investors should contact their Truist sales representative.

December 3, 2024: UBS Global Technology Conference in Scottsdale, AZ

Shoals' CFO Dominic Bardos and VP of Finance and Investor Relations Matt Tractenberg will host in-person meetings with investors during the conference, including a fireside chat with covering analyst Jon Windham. Interested investors should contact their UBS sales representative. A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available via the Investor Relations website at investors.shoals.com.

December 5, 2024: Morgan Stanley Non-Deal Roadshow in New York, NY

Shoals' CEO Brandon Moss and VP of Finance and Investor Relations Matt Tractenberg will participate in a non-deal roadshow hosted by covering analyst Andrew Percoco. Interested investors should contact their Morgan Stanley sales representative.

December 6, 2024: Bank of America Clean Energy Symposium Virtual Day

Shoals' CFO Dominic Bardos and VP of Finance and Investor Relations Matt Tractenberg will host virtual meetings with investors during the conference and participate in a virtual panel hosted by Dimple Gosai. Interested investors should contact their Bank of America sales representative.

December 10, 2024: Mizuho Power, Energy and Infrastructure Conference in New York, NY

Shoals' President Jeff Tolnar and VP of Finance and Investor Relations Matt Tractenberg will host in-person meetings with investors during the conference. Interested investors should contact their Mizuho sales representative.

January 7, 2025: Goldman Sachs Global Energy and Clean Technology Conference in Miami, FL

Shoals' CEO Brandon Moss, CFO Dominic Bardos, and VP of Finance and Investor Relations Matt Tractenberg will host in-person meetings with investors during the conference and participate in a panel hosted by covering analyst Brian Lee. Interested investors should contact their Goldman Sachs sales representative.

About Shoals Technologies Group, Inc.

Shoals Technologies Group is a leading provider of electrical balance of systems (“EBOS”) solutions for the energy transition market. Since its founding in 1996, the Company has introduced innovative technologies and systems solutions that allow its customers to substantially increase installation efficiency and safety while improving system performance and reliability. Shoals Technologies Group is a recognized leader in the renewable energy industry. For additional information, please visit: .

Contacts

Investor Relations

Matt Tractenberg, VP of Finance and Investor Relations

Email: ...