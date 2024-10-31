World Sauna Group Is Transforming The Sauna Retail Landscape

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The International Pool | Spa | Patio will showcase World Sauna Group's groundbreaking products Nov 12 – 14, 2024, in Dallas, Texas

- Dave Sadowski, Chief Bathing Enthusiast

WHEELING, IL, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Bathing Brands , a leading innovator in the sauna and spa wellness industry, is excited to announce the launch of World Sauna Group . This new brand is set to deliver a world-class selection of saunas, infrared rooms, wood materials, cold & hot water immersion tubs, and accessories from Estonia, Finland, and the world.

Headquartered in Wheeling, IL, with offices in Tartu, Estonia, Bathing Brands operates 150,000 square feet of Experiential Bathing splendor.“Our 55-year heritage, led by a team of talented bathing enthusiasts determined to revolutionize the bathing industry, will drive World Sauna Group success,” said Dave Sadowski, CBE (Chief Bathing Enthusiast).“We are excited to unite retail showrooms with the world's best bathing experiences and products.”

With an emphasis on quality, variety, and innovation, World Sauna Group will partner with select retailers to bring a wide array of products to North American consumers. World Sauna Group Dealers will provide both wellness enthusiasts and sauna connoisseurs with access to unique and authentic sauna experiences in every price segment. World Sauna Group showrooms will help consumers realize their ideal bathing experience though a dynamic sales and marketing system involving product displays, marketing materials, lead generation, training, technical support, and more.

The International Pool | Spa | Patio Expo will showcase World Sauna Group in Dallas, Texas, from November 12-14, 2024. This display will represent the largest assortment of sauna products ever presented at the event and feature world-renowned brands such as Auroom Wellness, COZY Heat, DecNord, Ecosauna Project, FINSAUNA, Haljas, Harvia, Hukka Design, IKI, iSauna, Inmedias Res, KOLO, Narvi, Rento, Saunum, and Zone Speakers. Representatives from these respected brands will join World Sauna Group to share their expertise and innovative technologies behind these outstanding products.

“This is a landmark moment for Bathing Brands as we introduce World Sauna Group to the vast North American market,” said Mark Raisanen, VP of Retail Programs.“Our initial focus is to bring the unmatched designs, craftsmanship, and heritage of Estonian and Finnish saunas to more people and partnering with retailers who share our commitment to quality and customer experience.”

“We are honored to represent our esteemed Estonian and Finnish partners,” said Tina Adams, President.“World Sauna Group is thrilled to promote their cutting-edge innovations and proud to lead their rise to prominence in North America's sauna market.”

Retailers interested in benefiting from these high-demand products are invited to visit World Sauna Group in Booth 8102 at the show to explore exclusive partnership opportunities.

David White

Bathing Brands

+1 800-957-2862

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.