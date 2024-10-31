Phosphate Profits Before Tax Reached JD490.4M In Q3
Date
10/31/2024 2:39:27 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan Times)
AMMAN - Jordan Phosphate Mines Company achieved a total profit before tax of JD490.4 million, and a net profit after tax of 316.6 million by the end of the third quarter of this year, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported
During the third quarter of this year alone, the company achieved a total profit before tax of about JD182 million, and a net profit after tax of 114.7 million, an increase of nearly 4 per cent compared to the third quarter of last year.
The consolidated data showed that the group's Net Sales by the end of the third quarter of this year amounted to JD857.8 million.
MENAFN31102024000028011005ID1108839106
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.