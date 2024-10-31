'Venom' Still Kills, Topping N.American Box Office

British actor Tom Hardy attends the world premiere of ‘Venom: The Last Dance’ at the Regal Times Square in New York on October 21 (AFP photo)

British actor Tom Hardy attends the world premiere of ‘Venom: The Last Dance’ at the Regal Times Square in New York on October 21 (AFP photo)

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) LOS ANGELES, United States - The new Columbia/Marvel superhero film“Venom: The Last Dance” failed to match the openings of its two previous episodes but still topped the North American with ticket sales estimated at $51 million, watchers said.

“Venom: Let There Be Carnage”, the follow-up to the original“Venom”, enjoyed a $96 million opening weekend in 2021, but“Last Dance” faced stiff competition for viewers from a classic baseball World Series featuring the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Tom Hardy again plays a disgruntled journalist who morphs into a terrifying alien with huge jagged teeth - and what has been described as a Gene Simmons tongue - in a cast that includes Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple and Rhys Ifans.

With Halloween only days away, meanwhile, Paramount's horror film“Smile 2” slipped just one spot from last weekend's opening, taking in $40.7 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said on Sunday.

Naomi Scott plays a troubled pop star afflicted by a grim curse.

Third place went to the new religious thriller“Conclave” from FilmNation, with $6.5 million.

Ralph Fiennes, playing a cardinal called on to“manage” the election of a new pope, finds himself caught in shadowy, back-stabbing intrigue while wrestling with questions of his own faith - and ambition.

Stanley Tucci and John Lithgow play fellow cardinals, each with his own agenda, and Isabella Rossellini is a tough-minded nun.

The movie has gotten considerable buzz as a possible Best Picture dark-horse contender at the Oscars.

Edward Berger (“All Quiet on the Western Front”) directed“Conclave”, which is based on a Robert Harris thriller of the same name.

In fourth, down two spots, was Universal and DreamWorks Animation's“The Wild Robot”, about a robot having to get along witih fuzzy woodland creatures after being stranded on a remote island. It took in $6.5 million.

And hanging steady in fifth was“We Live in Time”, a romantic drama from StudioCanal, at $4.8 million.

Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh star.