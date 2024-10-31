Xsolla And Long Tale Games Launch Charity Campaign With Life Is Feudal To Support Games For Change

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Xsolla, a global game commerce company, has partnered with Long Tale Games to launch a charity campaign. 50% of the proceeds from the 3-month subscription package to Life is Feudal will be donated to Games For Change. This initiative, running until December 31st, reflects Xsolla's commitment to leveraging the power of gaming to drive positive change.

The campaign offers players an exciting adventure in Life is Feudal: MMO and allows them to make a tangible impact. With half of each 3-month subscription supporting educational programs, civic engagement initiatives, and social impact projects, the campaign demonstrates how gaming can foster a better future through the power of play. Players are empowered to engage with a meaningful cause, proving that games are more than just entertainment-they are a way to support causes that matter.

"Gaming is not just about entertainment; it's about community and the ability to make a meaningful difference," said Chris Hewish, Chief Strategy Officer at Xsolla. "Supporting Games For Change aligns with our mission to address key issues in education, civic engagement, and social impact through gaming. This campaign fosters an inclusive gaming community while inspiring change through play."

"Games For Change is thrilled to be a part of this initiative, highlighting how gamers, developers, and creators come together to create positive social impact," said Susanna Pollack, President of Games For Change. "Through this partnership with Xsolla and Long Tale Games, we aim to empower more creators to develop engaging, educational, and inspiring experiences beyond entertainment. The funds raised will directly support our mission to harness the power of games and immersive media for social good, driving meaningful change in communities worldwide."

For more information, please see the Long Tale Games and Games For Change Campaign Here:

These campaigns underscore Xsolla's dedication to social responsibility and the gaming community's commitment to leveraging their platforms for the greater good.

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a global video game commerce company with a robust and powerful set of tools and services designed specifically for the industry. Since its founding in 2005, Xsolla has helped thousands of game developers and publishers of all sizes fund, market, launch, and monetize their games globally and across multiple platforms. As an innovative leader in game commerce, Xsolla's mission is to solve the inherent complexities of global distribution, marketing, and monetization to help our partners reach more geographies, generate more revenue, and create relationships with gamers worldwide. Headquartered and incorporated in Los Angeles, California, with offices in Montreal, London, Berlin, Beijing, Guangzhou, Seoul, Tokyo, Kuala Lumpur, Raleigh, and cities around the world, Xsolla supports major gaming titles like Valve, Take-Two, KRAFTON, Nexters, NetEase, Playstudios, Playrix, miHoYo, and more.

For additional information and to learn more, please visit xsolla

Twitter (X): @Xsolla | Facebook: Xsolla | Instagram: @xsolla | LinkedIn: Xsolla

About Long Tale Games

Long Tale Games (LTG) is a multiverse publisher set on reinvigorating legendary games with fresh energy and employing innovative monetization and user acquisition techniques. With a diverse portfolio that includes everything from classic to web3 games, LTG leverages industry expertise to channel, port, further develop, and support the marketing of hidden gems and classics, ensuring each project gets a tailored approach. At its core, LTG is powered by dedicated industry veterans who believe in a community-driven strategy, involving players in the development process to breathe new life into every game, proving their dedication to reviving beloved titles and fostering the growth of new ventures in the gaming world.

For more information, please visit longtalegames

Twitter (X): @LifeisFeudal | Facebook: Life is Feudal

About Games For Change

Since 2004, Games For Change (G4C) has empowered game creators and innovators to drive real-world change - using games and immersive media to help people learn, improve their communities, and make the world a better place. G4C partners with technology and gaming companies, nonprofits, foundations, and government agencies to run world-class events, public arcades, design challenges, and youth programs. G4C supports a global community of game developers working on using games to tackle real-world challenges, from humanitarian conflicts to climate change and education.

LinkedIn: Games For Change | Twitter (X): @G4C | Facebook: Games For Change

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink