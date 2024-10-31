King Sends Cable To Algeria On Revolution Anniversary

( MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - King Abdullah has sent a cable to Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, expressing best wishes to him and the people of Algeria on the anniversary of the Algerian revolution, according to a Royal Court statement.

