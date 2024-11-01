Syrian Firefighters Battling Massive Wildfire In Latakia Forests
11/1/2024 12:11:23 AM
DAMASCUS, Nov 1 (NNN-SANA) – Firefighters in Syria's north-western coastal Latakia province were battling a massive wildfire, yesterday, in the dense forests, local media reported.
The fire has been raging in the rural area of Badrousiyah in Latakia, as strong winds and thick vegetation drove flames towards the Kasab area near the Syrian-Turkish border.
Kasab is home to some of Syria's largest forests, making containment efforts especially challenging.
Additional firefighting teams have been dispatched from nearby provinces to assist, and residents in the areas of Badrousiyah and Mushayrifa have been evacuated.– NNN-SANA
