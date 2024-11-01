Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu Elected As New President Of Fiji

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) SUVA, Nov 1 (NNN-PINA) – Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu has been elected as the new president of Fiji, after getting 37 votes in parliament in Suva, yesterday.

Nominated by Fijian Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka, Ratu Naiqama emerged victorious over opposition candidate Ratu Meli Tora, who received 16 votes.

Ratu Naiqama will assume the constitutional role after he takes the oath of office as president.

He is the current speaker of parliament and will remain in office until Nov 11.

The office of the speaker will be officially vacant from Nov 12, with a new speaker set to be appointed on Dec 2, local media reported.– NNN-PINA

