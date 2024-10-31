Foreign Minister, Indonesian Counterpart Discuss Bilateral Ties, War On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Thursday congratulated Indonesia's Foreign Minister Sujiono on assuming office and discussed ways to enhance ties between Jordan and Indonesia.

During a phone call, the two ministers reviewed the ongoing efforts of the Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee to address the recent escalation of Israeli aggression against Gaza and Lebanon, as well as the escalation in the West Bank.

They also stressed the urgent need to protect civilians and ensure the continued delivery of essential aid to Gaza and Lebanon, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Safadi and Sujiono also highlighted the importance of mobilising international support for the two-state solution, which they described as the only path to achieving lasting security, stability, and peace in the region.