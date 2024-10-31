Brain Corp And Jrtech Solutions Partner To Bring Autonomous Inventory Management Solutions To Canada Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Brain Corp and JRTech Solutions partner to bring autonomous inventory management solutions to Canada

Brain Corp , the autonomous company creating transformative solutions in robotics and AI, and JRTech Solutions , the largest provider of Electronic Shelf Labels (ESL) in Canada, has formed an exclusive partnership to bring autonomous inventory management solutions to retailers in the Canadian market.

Under this agreement, JRTech Solutions will become the exclusive provider to retailers in Canada of Brain Corp's BrainOS Sense Suite, an end-to-end inventory management platform that helps retailers autonomously manage their in-store inventory with robots and artificial intelligence (AI).

This partnership marks a step forward in bringing intelligent and interconnected inventory management solutions to retailers.

By integrating inventory scanning robots, ESL technology, and AI, the two companies have created a seamless solution that elevates inventory tracking, analysis, and management so retailers can achieve higher levels of speed and accuracy in ensuring shelves are always stocked and products are correctly priced.

According to data from ABI Research , global shipments of ESL tags and inventory scanning robots are projected to have a compound annual growth rate from 2024 to 2030 of 19 percent and 17.2 percent, respectively.

This growth outlook highlights how retailers are increasingly deploying advanced technologies to automate time-consuming and mistake-prone in-store processes so associates are equipped with the tools they need to provide the best shopping experience for customers.

Chris Lobdell, CRO of Brain Corp, says:“Our partnership with JRTech Solutions will help bring our BrainOS Sense Suite to the Canadian market.

“The partnership with JRTech unites two leading technology solutions that are being widely embraced by retailers because they offer a smarter, interconnected and more efficient way to manage in-store inventory.”

Diego Mazzone, president and CEO of JRTech Solutions, says:“This partnership with Brain Corp underscores our commitment to bringing the latest and most advanced retail solutions to Canada.

“By combining our Pricer ESL platform with Brain Corp's robotic and AI solutions, we are enabling retailers to realize the full potential of truly synergistic retail operations while maximizing their return on investment.”

The partnership between Brain Corp and JRTech Solutions is set to redefine inventory management in the Canadian retail industry. Retailers interested in implementing this advanced solution can contact JRTech Solutions directly for more information.