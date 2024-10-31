Arizona-Based, Family-Fronted, Piano-Powered Rock Band, TWOFEW, Set To Light Up Jerome's Spirit Room On November 8Th

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Phoenix-Based, Piano-Powered, Family-Fronted Rock Band, TWOFEW, Promises an Unforgettable Show at the Legendary Spirit Room Venue in Jerome on 11.08.24.

JEROME, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Arizona's rising, piano-powered rock sensation, TWOFEW , is bringing their powerhouse sound to the historic Spirit Room on November 8th -- joining forces with Son of Mars -- for a night of electrifying live music. Known for their raw emotionality and powerful live performances, TWOFEW's latest show promises fans an unforgettable evening of high-energy rock, emotional ballads and impressive musical artistry. The event kicks off at 7pm, setting the stage for a memorable night at this iconic, world famous live music venue.This upcoming gig at the Spirit Room marks another milestone in TWOFEW's rapid ascent in the Southwest music scene. The band, fronted by the charismatic singer-songwriter and pianist, Michael-Jon Lazar, has built a reputation for delivering dynamic live performances that keep audiences fully engaged from start to finish. Known for tracks like“We Were Loud” and“The War,” TWOFEW's sound blends introspective lyrics with a driving beat and unforgettable voice that appeals to fans of classic rock, alternative, pop, country and everything in between."We're not just playing a show at the Spirit Room, we're bringing a full-on TWOFEW experience to Jerome!" said Lazar. "This one's for the true believers, the ones who crave music that hits you in the gut and lifts you to the Stars... leaving you Lovestruck. Get ready to witness something special. Our setlist for the night is packed with some fan favorites and also a few surprises from our forthcoming second record; topped with a few teasers from an EP that's immediately following that, which we are cutting in Nashville, TN in January, 2025. We can't wait to share it with everyone in Jerome!”The Spirit Room has long been a staple in Arizona's live music landscape, known for hosting both legendary and emerging acts -- including the likes of Michelle Branch -- in an intimate setting that gives fans a front-row experience no matter where they stand. Nestled in the heart of Jerome, the Spirit Room's unique, close-knit vibe provides the perfect stage for TWOFEW's energy-packed performance style.A Growing Fanbase and National AttentionTWOFEW continues to gain momentum, capturing both a dedicated local fanbase and national recognition for their unique sound and immersive live shows. Following the release of their critically acclaimed debut album, "Lips Blue," the band has seen a significant rise in streams, fan engagement and social media buzz.Known for their authenticity, TWOFEW's music resonates deeply with listeners, drawing from personal experiences and a shared resilience that shines through in every lyric.With standout tracks like“Feel,” "Lips Blue" has been hailed as:"Undeniably one of the best albums of 2023. In our search for meaningful releases, the spotlight turns to Phoenix, Arizona, where the piano-rock quartet TWOFEW has left an indelible mark with their album, 'LIPS BLUE,' a collection of nine soul-stirring tracks, this album not only solidifies TWOFEW's position as a musical force in the contemporary and international Rock panorama but also stands, without a doubt, as one of the best releases of 2023.” - Planet SingerMichael-Jon Lazar leads the band alongside his wife, and bassist, Danielle Lazar, guitarist, David Lazar, and drummer John Sebring. Their tight-knit chemistry on stage brings depth to their music, allowing them to seamlessly move from heart-pounding rock anthems to poignant love ballads and even songs of distress and wartime. The result is a live experience that's as captivating as it is unpredictable.Why You Can't Miss This ShowTWOFEW's performance at the Spirit Room promises to be one of their best yet. The band is known for their commitment to creating a unique experience for each venue, adjusting their set lists to match the atmosphere and energy of the audience and venue. TWOFEW's unique mix of genres ensures a diverse, one-of-a-kind set that caters to music fans of all backgrounds. With Son of Mars headlining the event, this November 8th show is a perfect opportunity for music lovers to experience two (few) powerhouse acts in one night.Tickets for the show are available now through TWOFEW's official website ( ) and at the door. Fans are encouraged to arrive early, as this intimate venue is expected to fill up fast. The Spirit Room's limited capacity means this is an opportunity to see TWOFEW up close, a rarity for a band on the rise. Do not miss this night, where cameras will be rolling, capturing B-roll footage of TWOFEW's upcoming documentary... soon to be released on a well-known streaming platform.About TWOFEWTWOFEW, a four-piece, piano-powered rock outfit that's based in Phoenix, AZ, has been making waves in the rock-and-roll scene since their formation. The band's signature sound, a mix of alternative rock, pop, country, rap and classic rock influences, has caught the attention of listeners both locally, nationally and internationally. Their recent releases have solidified their reputation for crafting songs that connect deeply with their audience, blending catchy hooks with thought-provoking lyrics. Whether it's their heartfelt ballads or hard-hitting rock tracks, TWOFEW's music is designed to strike a chord with listeners. Their ability to connect with audiences on a personal level, combined with their dynamic stage presence, makes them a band to watch in the coming years.Event DetailsDate: November 8th, 2024Venue: Spirit Room, Jerome, AZAddress: 166 Main St # 155, Jerome, AZ 86331, USATime: Doors open at 7:00 pmFor more information on TWOFEW, visit and follow the band on social media for updates, music releases and more upcoming shows.

