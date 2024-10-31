Creative Bioarray Releases A Full Set Of Custom-Tailored Histology Services

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Creative Bioarray announced the release of its full set of histology services that can accelerate the achievement of diverse research goals.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Creative Bioarray, as an innovative biotechnology company whose mission focuses on developing unique technologies that provide global scientists with high quality products and satisfactory services, recently announced the release of its full set of histology services that can accelerate the achievement of diverse research goals.Creative Bioarray offers a full range of histology services, from collecting tissue samples to providing a study report containing all experimental procedures and their results. The approach is based on a series of procedural building blocks that can tailor any service request to your specific needs.Provide your own animals, take advantage of the large number of rodent strains Creative Bioarray offers, or request mice to be ordered from an external source. In addition to rodent samples, Creative Bioarray also processes human and primate tissues as standard, as well as samples from other species. Creative Bioarray specializes in brain and spinal cord tissue collections, but is equally capable of dissecting and analyzing any other tissue of interest, including liver, kidney, spleen lung, muscle, intestine, skin, etc. To maximize the information obtained from each tissue sample, Creative Bioarray also offers biochemical analysis of various parts from the same animal. Sections are fully customized to your needs, including parameters such as sectioning plane, section thickness, collection protocol, number of sections on the slide, and orientation.Creative Bioarray continuously builds new markers and reagents for customers, and services include literature research, identification and selection of promising markers, comprehensive testing and marker validation. Creative Bioarray offers 5-channel fluorescence imaging, so tissues can be labeled with up to four different antibodies plus DAPI counterstain for nuclei. Automated image acquisition is fast and cost-effective, producing high-resolution whole-slide images. Image analysis is macro-based and runs automatically, allowing for rapid, unbiased, and scorer-independent quantitative data delivery.In summary, Creative Bioarray processes your valuable samples quickly in-house by experienced and well-trained staff, and works with reliable shipping companies to guarantee the safe handling and transfer of your biological samples.Creative Bioarray provides comprehensive IHC services from project design and marker selection to image completion and data analysis. The services are not limited to these biomarkers, but also provide other markers such as CD30, CD14, CD8, CD10, CD31, CD117, CEA, Desmin, P63, S-100, PSA, Mart-1 and other antibodies.“Additionally, we offer custom RNA ISH and ACD Bio's RNAscope services. In situ hybridization is a common method used to assess changes in biomarker expression or the effects of a specific drug response in tissues.” said Hannah Cole, the marketing director of Creative Bioarray, she also claimed,“We have extensive experience in quantifying RNA expression on a cell-by-cell basis throughout tissue sections or within specific regions of interest.”About Creative BioarrayCreative Bioarray is a leading provider of cell-based products and services, specializing in cell culture, cell biology, and tissue engineering. With a focus on quality and accuracy, Creative Bioarray offers a range of services to support clients in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and research industries.

