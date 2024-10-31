Pfizer & Subsidiary Sued Over Alleged Sickle Cell Drug Side Effects

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pfizer, Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. were sued in San Francisco Superior Court where the plaintiff alleges the drug Oxbryta contributed to the onset of a vaso-occlusive crisis (VOC) as well as significant pain and swelling throughout the body.

According to the suit filed by Kiley Grombacher of Bradley Grombacher, both Pfizer and Global Blood Therapeutics should have known that for decades that Oxbryta could cause VOCs and in some cases fatalities. The suit also alleges the defendants failed to properly warn the public about these risks.

"My client suffered serious physical harm for a drug intended to help him with his medical issues," said attorney Kiley Grombacher. "Now, he has serious health problems that has impacted his entire life, and has made his current health issues far worse."

Pfizer acquired Global Blood Therapeutics in 2022 in a deal valued at $5.4 billion. Global Blood Therapeutics had developed Oxbryta that was used to treat haemolytic anaemia (excess breakdown of red blood cells) in patients aged 12 years and older who have sickle cell disease. However, just weeks ago Pfizer pulled the drug in a voluntary market withdrawal over its potential impacts on those taking it, including vaso-occlusive crisis. VOC occurs when sickled red blood cells block blood flow to the point that tissues become deprived of oxygen. This in turn sets in motion an inflammatory response as the body tries to rectify the problem.

In this case, the plaintiff began taking Oxbryta in 2020 after seeing several ads for the drug. However, according to the complaint Oxbryta only made his condition worse, and he suffered a higher rate of VOCs than prior to starting the medication. He also had more blood transfusions, in addition to other debilitating symptoms caused by the medication including pain and swelling.

While on the drug, the plaintiff suffered a stroke in 2024 which impacted his vision and prevented him from driving or doing other everyday activities. It wasn't until after his stroke that he stopped taking the medication, but by that point it was too late.

According to the complaint, in the short time since he stopped the medication, he suffered multiple VOCs and has been hospitalized at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, IL where he still remains as a result of the complications from stopping the medication.

The case is Trebor Hardiman v. Global Blood Therapeutics, Pfizer, San Francisco Superior Court, Case No. CGC-24-619197.

