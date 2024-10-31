Upgaming Will Be Exhibiting At Sigma Europe 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Upgaming is set to showcase its sportsbook and award winning aggregator software at SiGMA Europe 2024. Visit Stand N1165, November 11-14 in Malta

ZUG, SWITZERLAND, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Enterprise iGaming software provider Upgaming will be exhibiting in SiGMA Europe 2024 , one of the most important events in the iGaming industry. The event will be held in Malta from November 11 to 14, bringing together top professionals, innovators, and enthusiasts from around the world.At SiGMA Europe, Upgaming will showcase its latest products and solutions. Among the highlights is Upgaming's highly scalable sportsbook software with over 112,000 live events, +96 000 pre-match events, and more than 5,300 betting markets. The software also has been shortlisted at SiGMA Europe Awards as the“Most Innovative Sportsbook Solution 2024”.Moreover, Upgaming has also been shortlisted in the category of“Best Aggregator 2024” at SiGMA Europe awards, which brings as to another key product on display. Upgaming will showcase its Casino Game Aggregation software, which became the winner of SiGMA Eurasia Awards 2023 and allows operators to integrate more than 12,000 casino games from over 180 top-tier providers. Additionally, Upgaming will present its Enterprise Platform, an all-in-one solution designed to streamline operations for large iGaming businesses. This platform includes comprehensive back-office management tools, a CRM system, a payment system, and strong security features.Upgaming's Mini Games will also be a focal point at the event. Known for their quick and engaging gameplay, these games are perfect for players looking for fast and fun gaming experiences. Attendees will have the opportunity to try popular mini games like Dino, Chicken, and Aero, as well as new titles such as Speed X, Chicken Cross, and Doors.SiGMA Europe is a major event for the iGaming industry, offering an excellent opportunity to build relationships, learn about new trends, and grow your business. Upgaming invites all partners and interested parties to visit Stand N1165 to explore their innovative products and solutions firsthand.The Upgaming team will be available to demonstrate their offerings, discuss industry trends, and explore potential partnerships.About UpgamingUpgaming is a leading iGaming solutions provider, offering exclusive products, including ultra-fast Sportsbook with scalable infrastructure, E-sports, live casino, casino and popular mini-games unified in an innovative, multifunctional, and customizable iGaming platform. We offer a mixture of iGaming software and products designed specifically to increase your customer's loyalty and engagement. Committed to supplying our clients with the most convenient and user-friendly interface, we enrich our platform with modern AI technologies, API protocols, and data management tools.

