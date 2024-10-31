Presented By Atticus Publishing: The Moorhouse Trilogy By Mic Lowther

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

"A Gripping Journey of Mystery, Family Secrets, and Redemption"

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Atticus Publishing is proud to present The Moorhouse Trilogy by acclaimed author Mic Lowther. This captivating series delves into themes of mystery, family legacies, and personal redemption, promising to immerse readers in a world of intricate plots and unforgettable characters. The Moorhouse Trilogy is now available at major retailers, including Barnes & Noble, BookBaby, and Amazon.In Seventeen Parcels , Austin Somerfeld, a seasoned and dependable delivery driver, is tasked with a high-stakes mission: to hide 17 mysterious parcels across the United States. As Austin navigates his journey, he becomes entangled in a web of secrets, forcing him to question his employer's motives and the true purpose of his task. With every new location, tension builds, setting the stage for a gripping, suspense-filled story that leads directly into the next installment of the trilogy.In the second book, The Unlikely Redemption of the Thief Sydney Bridgewater , the spotlight shifts to Sydney Bridgewater, a career thief who has quietly embezzled millions over decades. When suspicions arise that her elaborate scheme may be exposed, Sydney decides to dismantle her illegal operation. With the help of a shrewd attorney, she embarks on a path to redemption, leaving behind her life of crime and becoming a private investigator. This novel masterfully explores themes of justice, morality, and second chances, as Sydney seeks to reclaim her life.The trilogy concludes with What Mom & Dad Never Told Us , a thought-provoking story of siblings Caroline, David, and Juliana, who are determined to unravel the long-buried mysteries surrounding their parents. Digging through decades-old documents, they uncover unsettling truths about their family's wealth, business dealings, and the suspicious circumstances surrounding their mother's death. This final chapter delivers a satisfying, puzzle-filled resolution, tying together the complex threads of mystery and family dynamics that run throughout the trilogy.Mic Lowther brings over 60 years of experience as a computer programmer and systems analyst to his writing, using his keen analytical mind to create richly layered, character-driven stories. In addition to The Moorhouse Trilogy, his diverse body of work includes non-fiction adventure books (Walking North and Taking the Long Way Home), as well as children's stories (Manford of MorningGlory Mountain, Books 1 and 2). Lowther's ability to blend adventure, mystery, and emotional depth has made him a standout voice in fiction.Lowther has appeared on The Spotlight Network with Logan Crawford to discuss each book in The Moorhouse Trilogy. These in-depth interviews provide insight into his creative process and the central themes of the trilogy, offering fans and readers a deeper understanding of the stories behind the novels.The Moorhouse Trilogy is available now at Barnes & Noble, BookBaby, and Amazon. Don't miss the opportunity to dive into these enthralling novels that explore the mysteries of family, legacy, and redemption.For more information, visit .

Atticus Publishing LLC

Atticus Publishing LLC

+1 888-208-9296

email us here

What Mom & Dad Never Told Us by Mic Lowther on Spotlight TV with Logan Crawford

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.