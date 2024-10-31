Danske Bank A/S, Transactions By Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
10/31/2024 11:46:41 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Danske bank A/S, transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
31 October 2024
Notification no. 110/2024
Transactions made by persons obliged to report transactions to the Danish FSA and nasdaq Copenhagen, cf. the EU market Abuse Regulation.
For further details, please find the attached templates for notifications and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Head of Media Relations, tel. +45 45 14 14 00
Attachment
Appendix - Johanna Norberg - transferred. ENG.2024.10.31
