Goodguys Brings A Weekend Of Hot Rodding To The Bay Area For The 34Th Fuelcurve Autumn Get-Together

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Goodguys Rod & Custom Association , the world's largest hot rodding association and producer of America's Favorite Car Show is bringing custom cars, trick trucks, lowriders, modern muscle machines and more to Pleasanton, California for the 34th FuelCurve Autumn Get-Together, November 9 - 10. The hot rodding weekend takes place at the beautiful Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton, California, and is the last California event of the Goodguys 2024 season.The Autumn Get-Together is a two-day family friendly event that welcomes a combination of late model muscle machines with traditional hot rods, classic trucks, customs and unique lowriders so there will be something for everyone to enjoy. Not only will the fairgrounds be packed with hot rods and classics, but there will also be three special indoor displays featuring trucks, Oldsmobiles and a special Lowrider area organized by Deadend Magazine.Special Veterans Day celebrations will include the Vettes for Vets parade with The Presentation of Colors and a live singing of the National Anthem, and Goodguys welcomes all retired and active military to enjoy the show for free with proof of service such as a military ID. A special treat on Saturday is the metal-crunching Smash-4-Cash Demolition Derby presented by the Hayward Firefighters Local 1909. Exciting racing action takes place both days with the CPP AutoCross series as racers compete in the tight competition to claim the“Fall Shootout” champion title. There is also the intense rumble of the Nitro Thunderfest vintage dragster exhibition.The Get-Together also hosts a huge Swap Meet and Cars 4-Sale Coral, as well as Indoor and Outdoor Vendor Midways with many top name manufacturers and vendors on display. There's also a Family Fun Zone for the kids to have a chance to play some games or try a craft. Sunday afternoon culminates with a parade of chrome, glowing paint and rumbling exhaust as all the award winners, including the finalists for the 2025 Truck of the Year titles (Early and Late) roll past the stage!The Goodguys 34th FuelCurve Autumn Get-Together delivers a family fun weekend packed with Cool Cars, Cool People and Good Times! For more event information or to purchase tickets or register a vehicle:WHAT: Goodguys 34th FuelCurve Autumn Get-TogetherWHERE: Alameda County Fairgrounds, 4501 Pleasanton Avenue, Pleasanton, CA 94566WHEN: November 9 - 10, 2024, 8am - 4pm Saturday and SundayTICKET INFO: Go to , Purchase at the gate or online.MEDIA REQUESTS : Media Requests and Assets

