Milton Hershey School Teacher Emily Gallo Named Educator Of The Year

HERSHEY, Pa., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Longtime Milton Hershey School (MHS) teacher Emily Gallo was honored with the Educator of the Year Award at the 2024 Coalition of Residential Excellence (CORE) held in Honolulu, Hawaii. Gallo, who has served as an English teacher at MHS for more than 20 years, was recognized for her dedication to classroom excellence and her tireless efforts to improve the lives of low-income children.

"Emily is a dynamic teacher, outstanding role model, and a deserving winner."

Emily Gallo after being named Educator of the Year at the 2024 CORE conference

"Education is transformational for the teacher and the student," Gallo said. "Every year, my students and colleagues help me learn more about myself. I also firmly believe in active participation in learning. I try to make that happen physically, so it translates to the mental and emotional side of education."

A native of Schuylkill Haven, Pennsylvania, Gallo earned both a bachelor's degree and master's degree in humanities from Penn State University. Gallo believes teaching English is a way to "help people discover themselves." Within her classes, she often brings written words to life through games and dramatic performances. For example, her high school students are encouraged to "dance" through their essays. Gallo also enjoys staying connected with her students after they graduate from MHS. She frequently receives questions about college assignments and supports former students as they overcome challenges after high school.

"MHS graduates do a great job of creating success on their terms," Gallo said. "I want to be that person who is always there for them."

Founded in 1994, CORE annually honors top educators as part of its mission to promote educational professionalism and best practices in strengthening children from under-resourced and overburdened families. "Emily is a dynamic teacher, outstanding role model, and a deserving winner of this award," said James Turner, president of the CORE Board of Directors. "She consistently sets a high standard in and out of the classroom, and her students are lifelong beneficiaries of her expertise."

