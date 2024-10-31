IPL 2025: PBKS Have Largest Purse After Retaining Prabhsimran Singh And Shashank Singh

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) Punjab Kings have the largest purse in their kitty after the IPL 2025 retentions deadline day saw them retain uncapped duo of Prabhsimran Singh (INR 4 crore) and Shashank Singh (INR 5.5 crore).

"I have always wanted to play for Punjab Kings and repay their faith in me. With the legendary Ricky Ponting at the helm, I hope to grow as a player and help the team in the hunt for glory," said Prabhsimran in a statement after confirming his seventh season with the franchise.

Shashank, who scored 354 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 164.65 to be the breakout star for Punjab Kings in IPL 2024, expressed gratitude on being retained by the franchise. "I am grateful to the team for showing faith in me again. I am looking forward to working with Coach Ponting and to keep contributing to our team's success."

Ponting, appointed as the franchise's coach after his stint with Delhi Capitals ended, said "Prabhsimran is someone who we have invested in and have great hopes for. Shashank's skillsets are in high demand and after his breakthrough performances, it was difficult to ignore him. We will target bringing back some of our other players at the auction."

With PBKS spending INR 9.5 crore on their two retentions, they now go into the auction with a purse of 110.5 crore, the most amongst all ten franchises. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals retained Axar Patel (INR 16.5 crore), Kuldeep Yadav (INR 13.25 crore), Tristan Stubbs (INR 10 crore) and Abishek Porel (INR 4 crore), while letting go of skipper Rishabh Pant, ahead of this year's mega auction.

DC will now have INR 73 crore in their kitty ahead of the mega auction.“In Axar, Kuldeep, Tristan and Abishek we have the ideal blend of experience and youth, and I am very pleased with our retentions. I would have liked to retain more players who have turned out for DC, but the rules mean we have to pick strategically.”

“Going into the auction we will have two RTM cards and that leaves the door open for players who have worn the DC shirt in the past, to carry on with us. We know who we want and will make sure to get some if not all the players back.”

“With this important milestone behind us, the team is working tirelessly on the mega auction. Our intent is to build a strong and balanced squad that can bring home a much-awaited IPL trophy to our city,” said Parth Jindal, DC co-owner.