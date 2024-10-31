Zone & Co Announces Zone Data Platform, Empowering Back-Office Operations With Full-Service And Self-Service Data Solutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

New puts control of data back in the hands of finance and IT teams, enabling informed decision-making and delivering industry-specific insights

Zone & Co ,

the leading provider of ERP-expanding software solutions for the CFO's office, today announced the launch of the Zone Data Platform , a set of solutions designed to give CFOs, controllers and IT teams unprecedented control over data from their ERP, CRM and other sources to combine and visualize insights.



The Zone Data Platform includes four key solutions:



BI Dashboards: ZoneReporting is a full-service solution for finance teams that is 'Built for NetSuite' and offers over 100 industry-specific business intelligence reports. These best practice reports can be fully customized by Zone & Co's professional services team to meet the specific needs of each business. Beginning in 2025, customers will also have the ability to modify and build their reports on their own, allowing for even greater flexibility and in control over their business intelligence insights.

Data Warehouse: Built for data teams, the Data Warehouse solution offers a managed service that transforms raw ERP and CRM data into ready-to-analyze data sets. These data sets can be delivered as replicated SQL tables, allowing customers to use them in their environments. This solution is currently available in early access, with general availability and even more robust functionality planned for mid-2025.

Extract: Tactical Connect is a self-service solution that is 'Built for NetSuite' and delivers raw, extracted data in a CSV format, allowing businesses to work with their data in the way that best suits them. This lightweight tool is ideal for companies that require quick and easy access to their ERP data and prefer to handle report building on their own. FP&A reporting: Solution 7 is an award-winning financial reporting solution that brings ERP data into Excel for effortless FP&A budgeting, forecasting, and reporting. Solution 7 was acquired by Zone & Co in May 2024.

"Our goal with the Zone Data Platform is to remove the barriers that make financial insights slow and siloed," said Hylke Sluis, CTO of Zone & Co. "By carving out unique solutions that cater to different levels of data maturity, we allow organizations to focus on insights, not infrastructure. Customer needs continue to evolve with some requiring sophisticated data warehousing to support AI initiatives, others seeking full-service business intelligence solutions, and some preferring to work directly with raw data. Our new platform provides the flexibility to meet all these needs, giving customers full control over their data, delivered in the way that suits them best."

The Zone Data Platform is a robust set of solutions designed to meet the unique needs of businesses across sectors. These tailored data, reporting, and business intelligence solutions provide meaningful insights in days or weeks while reducing the time spent building reports by up to 99%.

"We believe data should fuel action, not add complexity," said Thomas Kim, CEO of Zone & Co. "With the Zone Data Platform, we are empowering organizations to unlock the full potential of their data without the need for extensive in-house data teams or costly IT overhead. Our vision is to provide finance leaders with the tools they need to make faster, more informed decisions that drive growth and operational excellence."

This launch follows Zone & Co's introduction of the ZoneBilling AI Assistant , released earlier this month. The AI Assistant, embedded within ZoneBilling, transforms customer self-service by providing real-time, contextual insights to user queries, streamlining workflows and reducing reliance on support teams. Zone & Co's ongoing commitment to data and AI innovation is also reflected in their vision for future products, with plans to expand AI capabilities across their entire product suite.

To learn more about the Zone Data Platform and how it can transform your finance and data operations, please sign up for our upcoming webinar on Thursday, November 21. The webinar will provide a look at the key solutions and demonstrate how they can give your organization greater control over its data.

About Zone & Co

Zone is reinventing the way companies approach back-office excellence, empowering finance leaders and their teams to scale and thrive in today's dynamic business landscape. Its highly flexible platform enhances out-of-the-box ERP capabilities, offering maximum visibility and control over company operations. From complex billing & revenue recognition to AP automation and advanced FP&A reporting, Zone's unified platform integrates seamlessly with leading ERP software, adapting precisely to evolving needs. Trusted by over 4,000 customers worldwide, Zone & Co is committed to delivering real-world solutions that deliver tangible results for its customers. Headquartered in Boston, MA, with hubs across Europe, North America, Australia, and Asia, Zone is dedicated to shaping the future of enterprise back-office management.

For more information, please visit: or follow us on LinkedIn: linkedin/company/zoneandco .

