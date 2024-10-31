Prime Minister Meets UAE Minister Of Industry And Advanced Technology
Date
10/31/2024 9:20:48 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met on Thursday with Minister of industry and Advanced technology of the UAE HE Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber who is visiting the country.
They discussed, during the meeting, the strong fraternal relations between the two countries and ways to further develop and enhance them, in addition to discussing a host of topics of mutual interest.
MENAFN31102024000063011010ID1108838223
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.