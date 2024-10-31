عربي


Prime Minister Meets UAE Minister Of Industry And Advanced Technology

10/31/2024 9:20:48 AM

QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met on Thursday with Minister of industry and Advanced technology of the UAE HE Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber who is visiting the country.
They discussed, during the meeting, the strong fraternal relations between the two countries and ways to further develop and enhance them, in addition to discussing a host of topics of mutual interest.

The Peninsula

