Mirriad's VPP Drives 50%+ Increase In Average Transaction Value For Leading US Advertiser, New Ispot Data Finds

VPP Increases Retail Sales

Industry-First Measurement of Sales & Shopping Sales Incident Data Showcases the Power of Virtual Product Placement Against TV Spots

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mirriad , the leader in virtual product placement (VPP), today released groundbreaking research demonstrating the power of VPP to directly drive sales and store visits for one of the largest US advertisers. The campaign drove a 51% increase in average transaction value. These results, as revealed by iSpot data, mark the first time virtual product placement has been measured using pixel tagging methodology aligned to standard TV ad reporting in the industry.The iSpot data highlighted the campaign's elevated ROI, growth in advertiser transactions, and strengthened connection with the advertiser's target audience:5:1 ROICredit card sales data showed that a large advertiser's six-figure VPP campaign generated an impressive seven-figure return on investment-delivering a 5:1 ROI.Store Visits and SalesThe innovative ad format drove significant increases in actual sales activity among core adult audiences:27x increase in shopping incidence within households compared to the TV spot campaign*16% increase in transactions per household51% increase in average transaction value, which exceeds prior Kantar studies showing that VPP can boost sales by up to 35%Stephan Beringer, CEO at Mirriad said,“This research underscores the power of virtual product placement, and the value of this net new video inventory that Mirriad creates. By diversifying video investments with our VPP ad format, advertisers will fuel significant sales growth and achieve higher returns compared to traditional formats. VPP outperforms standalone traditional ad formats dramatically, delivering a winning solution to everyone.”“At iSpot, we're committed to providing the most accurate and actionable measurement for today's evolving advertising landscape. This study highlights the impressive impact of virtual product placement, proving how this innovative format can significantly elevate transactional outcomes and drive store visits,” said Tom Keaveney, EVP Business Development at iSpot.MethodologyHousehold data was gathered through iSpot pixel tags the moment the brand appeared as Virtual Product Placement (VPP) in the content. A follow-up analysis tracked credit card activity over a 14-day window for these exposed households, evaluating the impact of exposure on actual sales. The study compared households exposed to VPP, the advertiser's TV commercial, both the TVC and VPP, as well as households that were not exposed to any advertising of the brand.About MirriadThe advertising solution for the streaming age, Mirriad's multi-patented and award-winning AI-powered virtual product placement platform dynamically inserts brands into Television, Streaming, VOD, Music, and Influencer content. Mirriad creates net-new revenue opportunities for content owners with an ad format that virtually integrates brands in entertainment content, drives exceptional performance for advertisers and dramatically improves the viewing experience. Mirriad currently operates in the US, Europe, and India.About iSpotiSpot is a cross-platform TV measurement company trusted by brands, networks and agencies to deliver fast, accurate and actionable information the marketplace can use to transact. Its real-time, always-on platform measures all phases of the TV advertising lifecycle from creative testing to audience verification, to business outcomes and brand impact, empowering brands to justify, optimize and invest with confidence. iSpot persistently measures TV-device impressions and second-by-second attention for all TV ads in a unified manner across linear, time-shifted, VOD, streaming environments and out-of-home (OOH) environments. A trusted currency provider for networks, ad-delivery platforms and agencies, iSpot uses its proprietary systems for bringing transparency into TV advertising at unparalleled scale. The company delivers its solution in real time via intuitive and modern dashboards as well as APIs and customized analytics. iSpot has hundreds of brands and all major TV networks licensing its enterprise solution and has become a trusted currency for networks, brands and agencies. Founded in Bellevue, Washington in 2012, iSpot has offices in major cities across America.*= Segmented (core) adult audiences

