Kebormed Achieves ISO 27001 Certification, Strengthening Commitment To Cybersecurity

KeborMed's ISO 27001 certification formalizes its robust cybersecurity practices, supporting secure, compliant solutions in healthcare connectivity.

- Nikolaos Fikas, Chief Security OfficerCLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- KeborMed , the leading connectivity platform for MedTech and Digital Pharma, proudly announces its recent certification under ISO 27001:2022, the global standard for information security management systems (ISMS). This certification, following an independent audit by NQA Global Assurance , highlights KeborMed's ongoing dedication to stringent data security practices and reinforces its position as a trusted partner for innovators in healthcare.For KeborMed, data protection and regulatory compliance have been foundational from the outset. The ISO 27001 certification now formalizes this long-standing commitment, underscoring that KeborMed's approach to managing data risk and protecting sensitive information meets internationally recognized best practices.“As a platform that supports regulated medical and digital pharma solutions, achieving ISO 27001 certification highlights our commitment to cybersecurity in every facet of our work. This certification is more than compliance; it's our pledge to build a secure ecosystem for digital health innovators,” said Chitra Nadig, KeborMed's Director of Quality and Regulatory.“Our clients rely on us to uphold the highest standards in data protection, and this certification is an important milestone in continuing to earn that trust.”KeborMed's platform offers a streamlined connectivity solution, purpose-built to integrate seamlessly with a range of digital health products. The ISO 27001 certification further reinforces KeborMed's commitment to providing secure, scalable, and compliant cloud infrastructure, allowing partners to focus on delivering patient-centered care. As a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) provider, KeborMed maintains a robust security framework that meets the complex requirements of the healthcare and pharma sectors.Nikolaos Fikas, Chief Security Officer at KeborMed, added,“Achieving ISO 27001 certification reflects our entire team's dedication to protecting client data and maintaining robust security standards. It's crucial for a healthcare-focused platform like ours to set a benchmark in security, not only by complying with ISO 27001 standards but by fostering a security-first culture across all KeborMed projects.”This achievement aligns with KeborMed's mission to provide a trusted, compliant connectivity platform across healthcare specialties. As KeborMed expands its impact, ISO 27001 certification strengthens its role in advancing secure, patient-centered healthcare innovations.About KeborMedThe KeborMed platform stands as an ISO 13485 and ISO 27001-certified Platform as a Service (PaaS), driving a diverse range of healthcare applications and innovations. Designed to simplify digital health connectivity through plug-and-play implementation, it delivers authentic savings and tangible results. The KeborMed platform enables clients and partners to effortlessly acquire, process and share device data, ensuring compliance with industry regulations, in a manner that's flexible, scalable, interoperable, and ready to evolve with their products.For more information, visit

