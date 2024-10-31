Red Palace Project Preserves Kuwaiti Heritage, Culture -- Project Director

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 31 (KUNA) -- The director of the Red Palace Project Rawan Al-Dhafiri affirmed on Thursday that the Red Palace project in Al-Jahra area contributes to consolidating and preserving the Kuwaiti history, cultural heritage and civilization.

In a statement for KUNA, Al-Dhafiri said that Kuwait Municipality started putting a vision for the Red Palace project in line with the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah's directives to convey the ambiance of Al-Mubarkiya to Al-Jahra Governorate.

She noted that the municipality has developed the idea of the project, so it becomes an integrated park and heritage market to be held on a land area of 470,000 square meters adjacent to the Red Palace.

She added that it will also work to develop that agricultural land near the palace after it was allocated to the project by the decision of the municipal council.

She mentioned that the project will be divided into two parts, northern and southern, and will be separated by a street, stressing the municipality's keenness to preserve the environment through creating a recreational park that includes a farmers' market that preserves crops and plants in the northern part.

She also stated that the project will include cultural components that increase the cultural and historical awareness of the area, such as a poetry library, an outdoor theater, workshops and kiosks for small and medium businesses, with special spaces for children.

She pointed out that the southern part of the project will include a traditional market similar to Al-Mubarakiya Market, including specialized markets, such as the gold market, the dates market and the clothing market, in addition to including the part on a large stage for celebrations.

The Red Palace project will be established in partnership with the private sector, as the project will be put up in an auction system, and registration will commence on November 26 until December 26, and results will be announced between January 5 until January 19, 2025, she noted. (end)

