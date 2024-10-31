CMDR says over 735 homeless individuals died in France in 2023

(MENAFN) According to a report released by the organization Collectif Les Morts de la Rue (CMDR) on Wednesday, at least 735 homeless individuals lost their lives in France in 2023. This figure rises to 826 when considering those who had experienced homelessness in the past but were not homeless at the time of their death. The report highlights a troubling trend, noting that the number of homeless deaths has increased from 624 in 2022 and 719 in 2021, marking what CMDR referred to as a “sad record.”



The report further revealed that the average age at which homeless individuals died was 48.8 years, a slight decrease from the average age of 50 recorded in 2019. CMDR emphasized that the vast majority of these fatalities were men, who constituted 88 percent of the total, although the report noted an increase in the death rate among women over the past year.



CMDR also cautioned that the true number of deaths among homeless individuals could be significantly higher, potentially as much as six times the reported figures. The organization criticized both society and governmental authorities for their perceived indifference to the plight of homeless individuals, urging for greater attention and action to address this ongoing crisis.



Overall, the statistics paint a grim picture of homelessness in France, underscoring the urgent need for comprehensive measures to improve the living conditions and support systems for this vulnerable population.

