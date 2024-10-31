Kusha Kapila Blocks Samay Raina On Social Media After 'Dehumanising And Unkind' Roast

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Comedian Samay Raina has recently revealed that social star Kusha Kapila has blocked him on Instagram. His statement comes after the comedian joked about Kusha Kapila's divorce from Zorawar Ahluwalia. Kapila termed Raina's jokes as“dehumanising.”

Raina revealed the details on his Instagram after a user asked him to collaborate with Kapila.

“Hahahaha to be honest, that would be an epic episode for sure. Can't tag her because I'm blocked but hopefully someday in the future,” Raina wrote on Instagra .





Raina's Instagram story made its way to Reddit, where users took a funny jibe at the incident.

“Samay always says something about Kush which he should never say lollll,” commented one user.

Another user blamed the organiser of the show, Ashish Solanki.

“I think it's majorly Ashish's fault, none of this would've happened (so publicly atleast) if he would've just cut out that much,” the user wrote.





Samay Raina featured in a series called Pretty Good Roast Show season 1 where a bunch of comedians including Kapila roasted each other. This show was hosted by Ashish Solanki. In one of the episodes Raina took many digs at Kusha Kapila's marriage that ended in a divorce.

Raina went to the extent of calling her a 'gold-digger'. He also mentioned Kapila's dog that she shares with her ex-husband. "Kusha has a female dog, who is with Kusha half the time, and during the other half remains happy. Just give the dog to Zorawar. Let him have at least one b**ch in his life,” Raina said in Hindi.





Kusha shared her disappointment over the roast and said,“"When someone's trying to disempower you, it's their garbage. It's not yours to store. Let it slide off you."

“I had no idea what was in store for me. Maybe I should have asked for a script and known better but since friends were involved I didn't. Rookie mistake,” she said.

"While I endured some of the really raspy jokes in front of a live audience and technicians, I absolutely was not okay for it to play for millions of people since some jokes straight up dehumanised me. It was shockingly unkind,” Kapila said.

“Mine was the first episode to be shot (was shot in January) so everyone had fair bit of learnings post shoot which is why in other episodes, boundaries haven't been crossed, especially with women,” she added.

Kusha Kappila married Zorawar Ahluwalia in 2017. The couple announced their divorce in 2023.