Talking to reporters after addressing the UT Foundation Day at SKICC on the banks of Dal Lake here, the LG, as per news agency KNO, said that J&K is a UT and everybody must accept this reality.

“Things took the shape as promised by the Prime Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah that first delimitation, then Assembly and then Statehood at an appropriate

time. At present, J&K is a UT and everyone must accept this reality. When J & K becomes a State again, we will celebrate that day as well,” the LG said. He said today, the fifth anniversary of J&K as a UT was celebrated.

He was replying to a query that the National Conference had decided to stay away from UT Day foundation function. Pertinently, NC leader and MLA from Zadibal Tanvir Sadiq had yesterday told reporters in Srinagar that nobody from NC would attend the UT Day function at SKICC as NC doesn't accept J&K as a UT.

In an obvious reference to NC leaders, including Chief Minister and Cabinet ministers, LG said:“It was unfortunate that those who took oath under Indian constitution are opposing UT status of J&K. This reflects their dual character.”

He said that Panchayat polls couldn't be held due to delay in reservation of backward classes and that the J&K administration is committed to hold Panchayat polls as soon as possible. The LG said that under the leadership of PM Modi, J&K touched new heights of developments and peace.“The development is visible from roads to train to hospitals to medical colleges. The outside investment will soon touch from Rs 20,000 Cr to Rs one lakh Crore,” the LG attended.

He said that J&K bank was pulled out from the debt and today this bank is a profit earning institution that gives loans to everyone in need.“Today it is a people's bank. The progress bank is the example of a change J&K has gone through in the past few years,” the LG said.

He said in the past five years, J&K marched ahead with peace and prosperity.“Lal Chowk's identity was changed and today it is known for something else. Pulwama Chowk witnesses anti-terrorist protests and candle light marches,” the LG said.

He said post 2019, the air has changed.“In the past few days, some terrorist incidents took place where brave men lost their lives. But I believe that J&K police and other forces will give the perpetrators a befitting reply,” he said.“Efforts are on to root out the terrorism from J&K. Time is not far when J&K would be free from terror.”

He said peace is a must for J&K's progress. Without naming anyone, he said some people are trying to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere.“I request them, refrain from provocative statements as it was after huge efforts that J&K is a peaceful place today,” the LG said .

