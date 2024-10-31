Reach For The Stars: Titan Watches Unveils The Alluring Stellar 2.0 Collection!

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Your Festive Season Must-Have Now Available Across the GCC

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Titan Watches has officially launched its highly anticipated 2.0 collection across the GCC, just in time for the festive season.

Building on the success of the original collection, unveiled at the beginning of the year, this new range takes horological artistry to new heights, offering an enchanting journey through the cosmos.

The Stellar 2.0 collection features 13 exquisite timepieces that set new benchmarks in craftsmanship, with a focus on innovative movements, premium materials, and functionality. Titan's exclusive in-house automatic movements, including open-heart and moon-phase features, deliver unparalleled precision. Rare earth materials like Kambaba Jasper, Aventurine, Tiger Eye, and ancient Muonionalusta meteorite enhance each piece's celestial beauty.

The Stellar 2.0 collection by Titan Watches is a remarkable tribute to the wonders of the universe, combining artistry and craftsmanship in three distinct series, each with its own cosmic inspiration.

Find radiant patterns of the sky in the Caelum series, capturing the dynamic beauty of celestial wonders. Each watch reflects the ethereal qualities of the heavens, symbolizing aspiration and exploration, and inviting wearers to embrace infinite possibilities. The Luna series takes cues from the moon and planetary surfaces, showcasing dials crafted from materials that evoke the unique textures and hues of our celestial neighbors, allowing wearers to carry a piece of the cosmos on their wrist-a perfect blend of elegance and intrigue for any occasion. At the heart of the Astra series lies the extraordinary 120,000-year-old Muonionalusta meteorite, a material steeped in cosmic history. Owning an Astra watch is more than timekeeping; it's a connection to the universe-an emblem of resilience and timelessness.

Together, the Stellar 2.0 collection encapsulates the awe-inspiring beauty of the cosmos, offering a unique fusion of style and meaning. Each series invites wearers to embrace their individuality while celebrating the wonders of the universe, making these timepieces not just accessories, but statements of exploration and connection to something greater.

“We continue to take inspiration from humanity's longstanding fascination with space, which evokes wonder and adventure across demographics. These themes offer unique design opportunities, allowing our team to explore innovative aesthetics and materials. The Stellar series also enables rich storytelling, fostering a deeper emotional connection with consumers whilst strengthening Titan's association with cutting-edge technology,” said Gaurav Midha, Business Head of the International Business Division at Titan.

“Stellar 2.0 continues our journey and represents our commitment to innovation and excellence. This collection not only showcases unique designs and our first multifunction caliber but also reflects our understanding of premium consumers who value both functionality and style.”

He added that the timing of the launch was perfect as it coincides with the festive season making these watches a perfect Diwali gifting option across the GCC, where Titan recently expanded its footprint with new openings in the UAE and Kuwait.

Introducing the crown jewels of the Stellar 2.0 collection:

The Titan Astra Meteorite Automatic is a celestial marvel, featuring a dial crafted from a 120,000-year-old Muonionalusta meteorite. This allows you to wear a tangible piece of the cosmos, complete with unique Widmanstätten patterns that offer a glimpse into cosmic evolution, making each watch truly one-of-a-kind. An open-heart window showcases the intricate Titan in-house automatic movement, while lume-filled hands ensure clarity and brilliance. Encased in sapphire crystal and adorned with a plated crown, it is finished with a premium croco leather strap that seamlessly blends celestial allure with refined elegance. Limited to just 300 pieces, this timepiece is a must-have for discerning collectors.

The Titan Caelum Tiger Eye Automatic showcases nature's artistry with its multilayered dial crafted from rare Tiger Eye stone. This stunning timepiece highlights a rich golden-brown colorway and embodies the dynamic interplay of light and shadow found in celestial phenomena. With lume hands for exceptional visibility and a knurled enamel crown for tactile sophistication, this watch is protected by sapphire glass and complemented by luxurious croco leather straps. Limited to 500 pieces and priced at AED 3975 it harmonizes natural elegance with meticulous craftsmanship.

Completing the trio is the Titan Caelum Multifunction Automatic, crafted with grade 5 titanium. This innovative watch marks Titan's debut of an in-house automatic multifunction movement, featuring a beautifully decorated sun-moon and date disc that adds an extra layer of celestial wonder. The luminous hands and sectoral lume indices blend style and functionality, making it a true collector's item. Priced at AED 5225 and limited to 500 pieces, it offers a unique combination of innovation and sophistication.

The Stellar 2.0 collection starts from AED 650 offering options for every watch enthusiast. Experience this cosmic journey with Titan's Stellar 2.0, available at select Titan retail outlets across UAE. You can also purchase Titan Stellar 2.0 collection at select Hour Choice stores, leading department stores, online marketplaces, and authorized retailers. The watches will also be available at Titan Watch kiosks and multi-brand watch stores across the GCC in Oman, KSA, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Qatar.