Coinshares Appoints Lisa Avellini As Group General Counsel

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 31 st October 2024 | SAINT HELIER, Jersey | CoinShares International Limited (“CoinShares” or“the Group”) (Nasdaq Stockholm: CS; US OTCQX: CNSRF), the leading European company specialising in digital assets, is pleased to announce the appointment of Lisa Avellini as Group General Counsel, effective November 4, 2024.

Lisa brings a wealth of valuable experience to CoinShares, with an extensive background in and compliance roles within leading global institutions. She joins CoinShares after three years at Balyasny Asset Management, where she oversaw global legal and compliance requirements for the credit division.

Prior to her tenure at Balyasny, Lisa spent three years at Citadel, where she provided strategic legal guidance across a range of complex financial transactions and regulatory matters.

Jean-Marie Mognetti, CEO of CoinShares, commented:

“As the digital asset ecosystem increasingly aligns with traditional finance and its regulatory frameworks, Lisa's extensive legal and regulatory experience with established investment firms strengthens our expertise to navigate this evolving landscape.

Lisa's appointment reinforces our leadership team and underscores our unwavering commitment to exemplary legal and regulatory compliance. Her arrival not only enhances our capabilities but also signifies CoinShares' entry into a new growth phase, demonstrating our ability to attract premier talent from the world's foremost investment companies.”

Lisa Avellini added:

"I am excited to join CoinShares at such a pivotal time in the company's development. My career has always been driven by curiosity and innovation, and the digital asset industry presents unique challenges and opportunities. This is why I have decided to join a leader in this emerging industry. I look forward to contributing my experience to support CoinShares' strategic objectives and to further enhance its strong compliance culture."

In her role as Group General Counsel, Lisa will oversee all legal and regulatory matters for CoinShares globally, providing strategic advice to the executive team and supporting the company's growth initiatives.

ABOUT COINSHARES

CoinShares is the leading European investment company specialising in digital assets, that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment management, trading and securities to a wide array of clients that includes corporations, financial institutions and individuals. Focusing on crypto since 2013, the firm is headquartered in Jersey, with offices in France, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK and the US. CoinShares is regulated in Jersey by the Jersey Financial Services Commission, in France by the Autorité des marchés financiers, and in the US by the Securities and Exchange Commission, National Futures Association and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker CS and the OTCQX under the ticker CNSRF.

