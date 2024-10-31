(MENAFN- Abtodom) Open Days were held at the OMODA / JAECOO Vnukovo and JAECOO Vernadsky on October 19. The events attracted many guests. They were able to get to know betterthe cars of two leading modern brands. They took advantage of exclusive offers and took part in exciting activities.



Visitors received unique benefits for purchasing OMODA and JAECOO cars during the Open Days. Special purchase conditions and a limited number of cars with an increased privilege were available only this day. Each buyer received additional equipment and various options for their new car as a gift.



Another sophisticated surprise awaited guests at the OMODA / JAECOO Vnukovo and JAECOO Vernadsky dealerships. It was a master class on creating own unique car perfume. Warming mulled wine and sweet compliments complemented the comfortable atmosphere of the evening.



The OMODA and JAECOO brands occupy leading positions in the market. These offer modern and technologically advanced cars. Cars ideally combine innovation, style, reliability and comfort.



OMODA consistently confirms its reputation as a brand with high demands on design, convenience and functionality. The flagship OMODA C5 was recognized as the car of the year in Russia according to the TOP-5 AUTO award. This brand received three different nominations at this award. The bright OMODA S5 sedan and the sports version of the GT represent the brand’s model line.



JAECOO brand cars are manufactured in Shanghai. The name JAECOO is pronounced with the stress on the last syllable. This is an important detail. The name reflects the strategic ambitions of the brand, focused on conquering the European market. It arose from two words: German Jaeger (Hunter) and English Cool. This accurately characterizes the company's dynamic and ambitious approach to creating cars.



"We are pleased to hold Open Days and introduce our guests to OMODA and JAECOO cars. This was a great opportunity to demonstrate all the advantages of the brands and offer our customers unique conditions. We appreciate the interest of customers. We thank everyone who visited our event",–Elena Chistyakova, Director of the AVTODOM West division, commented.





MENAFN31102024005646012357ID1108836395