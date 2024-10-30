Investornewsbreaks Cannabis Means Business Event To Debut In New York, Marking Evolution Of Global Cannabis Industry Dialogue

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Cannabis Means Business (“CMB”) , the rebranded successor to CWCBExpo, will hold its inaugural show on June 4-5, 2025, at New York's Javits Center. This revamped is designed to foster critical discussions on the cannabis sector's integration into mainstream business practices, attracting professionals, investors, policymakers, and key stakeholders. CMB aims to support the growth of New York as a global cannabis hub by providing expanded educational sessions and networking opportunities, focusing on topics such as market trends, regulatory frameworks, and best practices. The conference will spotlight the industry's evolution through case studies and strategic insights, positioning attendees to capitalize on global and regional opportunities in an expanding and competitive cannabis market.

About Cannabis Means Business (CMB)

Cannabis Means Business (CMB), formerly CWCBExpo, is the premier North American trade show and conference for professionals and companies who are serious about growth, innovation and building their business in cannabis. As champions of a responsible, ethical, sustainable and profitable cannabis ecosystem, CMB reflects the vibrancy and complexity of New York City-a global hub for business, innovation and the cannabis supply chain.

