Brane X Named To TIME’S List Of The Best Inventions Of 2024

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, TIME reveals its annual list of the Best Inventions, which features 200 extraordinary innovations changing our lives. The Brane X portable speaker has been selected as a winner in the Entertainment & Gaming category.

At the core of the Brane X's innovation is its groundbreaking Repel-Attract-Driver (RAD) technology, featuring an internal subwoofer that utilizes magnets to cancel out air pressure within the speaker cabinet. This innovative design allows for deep, rich sub-bass and exceptional sound performance without compromising portability or increasing power consumption. Notably, the RAD produces 10 times more sub-bass than comparable portable speakers without increasing power consumption.

The development of the RAD technology is backed by over 30 years of expertise in electromechanical device innovation, enabling Brane Audio to achieve a monumental leap in audio driver technology and the most significant in over a century. The Brane X became commercially available earlier this year, setting a new standard for what consumers can expect from portable sound.

“We are thrilled to receive this recognition from TIME,” said Joe Pinkerton, CEO and co-founder of Brane Audio.“The Brane X was designed for those who refuse to compromise on sound quality and portability. Our RAD technology represents a significant leap forward in speaker design, making powerful sound accessible anywhere.”

To compile this year's list, TIME solicited nominations from TIME editors and correspondents around the world, and through an online application process, paying special attention to growing fields-such as health care, AI, and green energy. TIME then evaluated each contender on a number of key factors, including originality, efficacy, ambition, and impact.

Of the new list, TIME's editors write:“The result is a list of 200 groundbreaking inventions (and 50 special mention inventions)-including the world's largest computer chip, a humanoid robot joining the workforce, and a bioluminescent houseplant-that are changing how we live, work, play, and think about what's possible.”

In addition to its impressive audio capabilities, the Brane X features a sleek, portable design with all the bells and whistles of advanced smart speakers consumers have come to expect – it's waterproof, has a 12 hour battery life, stereo and party modes, Alexa integration, Spotify Connect, adjustable 5-band EQ, and a free, user-friendly app for phones.

The Brane X is now available for purchase at Brane Audio's flagship store in Austin, TX and online at and Amazon for $499.

Brane Audio is a sound technology company that is unlocking a radically new experience of sound. The company's flagship product, Brane X, is the first mobile speaker in its size class with a true subwoofer. Brane's breakthrough Repel-Attract Driver (RAD) delivers a 10x increase in sub-bass without any sacrifice in size or power consumption. RAD represents the most commercially significant innovation in audio driver technology in a century and breaks Hofmann's Iron Law by using a proprietary array of permanent magnets to cancel internal air pressure forces. This novel force cancellation design allows Brane speakers to be compact, efficient, and capable of producing deeper bass than any comparable speaker on the market. Brane was founded in 2015 and is proudly based in the live music capital of Austin, Texas. Our team of engineers and scientists works tirelessly to push the boundaries of sound with an unrelenting commitment to invention and scientific curiosity.

